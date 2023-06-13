How old is Gwendlyn Brown? Sister Wives star addresses father Kody Brown's popularity with women

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown posted a reaction video to the first episode of season 2 of Sister Wives. In the YouTube video, Brown reacted to various situations, like the kids going to school, funny family moments, and her father's popularity. Gwendlyn Brown is the 21-year-old daughter of Kody and Christine Brown.

In her video, Gwendlyn also commented on her father's popularity with women at on the show. The video, which was from 2010, shows her father, Kody Brown, and his wives Mari, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown being interviewed on the Joy Behar Show.

There was a moment in the interview clip when Joy Behar joked about possibly becoming Kody's fifth wife. When she saw the clip, Gwendlyn Brown, Kody's daughter, said that it was a "serious problem" with women wanting her dad. She said that she had to switch classes at one point because she had a teacher who was very creepy about Gwendyn's father.

Further in the reaction video, Gwendlyn Brown also talked about the love and popularity she received from her teachers when she was growing up. As an example this, she said that the teacher as very weird and that she had a lot of stories about the teacher.

Kody Brown's daughter added that her teacher once wasted half of an entire class gossiping with her about how much she loved the Brown family. Gwendlyn noted that all she could think was, she was just trying to learn Spanish.

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown's family faced quite some difficulties

The Sister Wives season 2 episode 1 showcased the problems faced by the family when dealing with the paparazzi. They especially faced problems since Gwendlyn's father was married to multiple women at that time. Gwendlyn highlighted how it was morally wrong and an invasion of privacy as she reviewed the episode.

During this episode of Sister Wives, a scene showed the paparazzi standing outside the house and taking pictures. To protect their children from paparazzi, the parents took them to their grandparents' house. Rather than visiting her grandmother, Gwendlyn suggested in her YouTube video that they should have visited a place no one knows about or is expecting them to go.

She also appreciated the efforts her parents made to protect the kids. In an April episode of Gwendlyn Brown reviewing the show, she discussed the difficulties her family faced living in Utah. She said that police actually went to their house when she was a kid and told their family to leave.

She also mentioned a time when a police officer told her he would take her dad to prison. In 2011, the family even expressed their opposition to Utah's criminal law regarding polygamy. As a result, they lost their case and the court dismissed it.

It was due to this that the Brown family relocated from Utah to Las Vegas and felt more comfortable in Las Vegas than they did in Utah.

Currently, Kody Brown does not have any plural marriages, as Christine Brown was the first of his wives to separate in 2021. Janelle and Meri Brown followed her and divorced Kody a year later. In accordance with current information from People, Kody is still married to Robyn and they live in Flagstaff.

