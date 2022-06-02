How old is Heidi Montag? Reality star set to welcome second child with Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are ready to welcome a new member to their family. Montag (35) recently confirmed that she is expecting her second baby with Pratt. They are already parents to a son, Gunner Stone.

Montag stated in an interview,

"I couldn't be more excited. I don't know who I'm most excited for – myself or Gunner or Spencer. I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it."

Everything known about 35-year-old Heidi Montag

Born on September 15, 1986, Heidi Montag was raised in Crested Butte, Colorado. She befriended Lauren Conrad in 2005, but gained recognition only after being cast in the MTV reality television series The Hills.

Story continues below ad

Montag attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), and was subsequently employed by event planning company Bolthouse Productions. As The Hills progressed, she started dating Spencer Pratt, a fellow cast member. This ended her friendship with Conrad, which then became the main focus of the series.

Heidi released her debut studio album Superficial in 2010. Although it received negative reviews and was a commercial failure, the album has gained a cult following over time. Heidi also made news for undergoing ten cosmetic surgery procedures in one day, and many criticized her.

Story continues below ad

She participated in the television series Famous Food in 2011, where she competed for a restaurant partnership alongside other celebrities. Spencer and her competed in the eleventh season of the British version of Celebrity Big Brother, and they returned to the series as All-Star for Celebrity Big Brother 19.

More about Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's relationship

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag got married in 2009 (Image via Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt started dating during The Hills. They eloped to Mexico in November 2008 during the fourth season of the show and tied the knot in April 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, son Gunner Stone, in October 2017. They are currently expecting another child.

Story continues below ad

Heidi previously spoke up about the challenges she faced when Pratt and her were trying to have a second child.

Heidi was seen eating a raw bison heart in March 2022 as part of a new diet trend, with the intention of increasing their chances of conceiving another baby. While speaking to a news outlet, Montag said:

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things. It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved by menstrual cycle."

Story continues below ad

Montag shared a candid message on Instagram in January 2022 about trying for another baby with Spencer, and even posted a few pictures with their son Gunner. She posted a YouTube video that showed her undergoing a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure for the removal of non-cancerous uterine polyps. She said in the video:

"I was feeling nervous last night about it. And I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant. Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away. Obviously, I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this."

Story continues below ad

Spencer Pratt is a famous reality television star who gained recognition as a primary cast member on The Hills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far