How old is Heroies Havewalla? Meet Dubai Bling Season 2 cast member 

Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi's ex-husband Heroies Havewalla is a cryptopreneur, author, and life coach, according to his Instagram page. Gossip Next Door reported that he is a 35-year-old Emirati national living in Dubai.

Heroies heads his crypto-currency 'GoldPesa' and uses his financial engineering skills and quantitative science acumen to further $GPX. He married his ex-wife, Farhan Bodi, on January 28, 2012.

Dubai Bling season 2 encapsulated the epitome of reality television. The Netflix production showcased a host of immensely affluent personalities with seemingly bottomless pockets, immersed in a world of luxury.

As the enthusiasm surrounding the show continues to grow, fans eagerly await news of its anticipated renewal for a third season.

Dubai Bling cast member Heroies Havewalla's education and career explored

According to his LinkedIn profile, Heroies Havewalla attended the G. S. Henry Academy. After finishing his education, he started working as a sales/account manager in 2004. He then went on to work at Anthony Robbins Seminars India Limited for roughly two years.

After enriching the company's line of products, he joined Peak Performance Seminars Limited, where he worked between 2007 and 2011, delivering course materials for national teams across the country. He has also served as the Director of TPM and Aurical Metals for over seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Heroies' most recent work engagement involved him working as a product developer with the cryptocurrency GoldPesa, a tokenized gold-backed structured product brought to life using artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It can potentially find widespread applications as the world's first-ever gold-backed cryptocurrency.

A look into Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi's relationship with ex-husband Heroies Havewalla

According to a Facebook post by Novikov Dubai on February 15, 2016, Farhana Bodi was spotted dining with her ex-husband, Heroies Havewalla. The caption for the photo read:

"The lovely Farhana Bodi and Husband Heroies Khan joined us for a romantic Valentine's dinner yesterday evening."

Despite previously being married to Farhana for several years, Heroies hasn't made many appearances on the Netflix show and is a remarkably private person.

He is on Instagram with his user ID @heroies. According to Reality Tit Bit, he is fond of his son Aydin, whom he shares with his ex-wife Farhana. Following their split, Heroies has deleted all of his posts with Farhana on his social media. Farhana, however, has retained the memories.

Will there be a Dubai Bling season 3?

Currently, Netflix has not issued any official statements regarding the future of Dubai Bling for a potential third season. However, fans of the show can anticipate positive news soon, given the resounding success of both the first and second seasons, a factor likely to play a pivotal role in the streaming platform giant's decision to extend the series.

Considering the release patterns of the first two seasons, spaced a little over a year apart, it is reasonable to expect the third season to hit the streaming platform in 2024.

The show has made its mark in the annals of contemporary reality television gold with its plethora of drama-laden moments. Throughout the first and second seasons, the show offered a captivating blend of drama, romance, and luxury—an irresistible combination perfect for binge-watching.

From Ebraheem's imminent wedding to LJ's proposal and the continuous back-and-forth bickering among the cast, the second season provided audiences with many captivating narratives, ensuring there was plenty to dissect and savor.