How old is Jackie Fabulous? Meet the comedian from AGT: All Stars 2023

AGT: All Stars 2023 is set to feature former contestants from the show as well as its regional spin-offs and will see some of the greatest acts take the stage once again.

NBC’s press release reads:

"NBC's "America's Got Talent: All-Stars" announces the 60 acts competing for the ultimate All-Star title. A new extension of the powerhouse hit series, "AGT: All-Stars" brings together winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world."

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is the 51-year-old comedian Jackie Fabulous, who previously appeared in season 14 of the series. She reached the semi-finals of the 2019 season and was 48 years old at the time of the auditions.

AGT: All Stars' Jackie Fabulous attended law school before becoming a comic

The comedian from the Bronx, New York, went to law school before she pursued a full-time career in stand-up comedy. The writer, producer, speaker, and comedian uses her humor to entertain and empower her audience at the same time.

Her website reads:

"She’s got charms that can make even Simon Cowell blush, as she was the only contestant Simon walked on stage to hug!"

The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant’s comedy has gained a lot of recognition over the years and has been featured on the Arsenio Hall show, Gotham Comedy Live, FOX, BET, Last Comic Standing, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, and more. Jackie is a regular performer at The Comedy Cellar, The Laugh Factory, House of Comedy, Funny Bone clubs, and more.

Billy Grundfest, the founder of Comedy Cellar, said about Jackie:

"As the guy who discovered Job Stewart, Ray Romano, and a bunch of other star comics I have a sense of who has ‘it’. Jackie Fabulous has it. I’d watch her do just about anything legal."

Jackie Fabulous’ AGT journey

The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant appeared on AGT season 14. Her audition act consists of a comedy routine revolving around her mother telling her she’s obese, a weight loss competition in a donut shop, and the popular social media platform, Facebook. The judges had a blast, which resulted in Howie, Julianne, Gabrielle, and Simon voting "yes" to send her to the next round.

As part of her Judge Cuts performance, her routine consisted of jokes about the people of Los Angeles being nice, juice cleansing, and men in Los Angeles. Her performance earned standing ovations from the judges' panel, including guest judge Jay Leno. She gained enough votes to move on to the next round.

The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant's set in the 2019 quarterfinals included jokes about online dating and anecdotes about "black relationships."

Her performance won another round of standing ovations from Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Simon Cowell, and she placed 6th, 7th, or 8th in America’s Vote. As part of Dunkin’ Save, she overtook Lukas & Falco as well as Marcin Patrzalek and made her way to the semifinals.

Jackie’s next performance consisted of jokes about the dangers of auditions, overconfidence, and shoplifting. The segment delved deeper into her dating life and weight watchers program. Although the judges seemed to enjoy her set, the upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant did not get enough votes to advance to the next round.

She is now set to return as part of the all-star spin-off, which is set to premiere on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

