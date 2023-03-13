How old is Jeffrey Greeson? New Hampshire Rep. arrested after encounter with snowplow driver

Jeffrey Greeson, a New Hampshire lawmaker, was taken into custody on Friday, March 10, 2023, after he allegedly screamed and verbally abused a snow plow truck operator.

The 51-year-old Republican lawmaker faces several charges, including assault and disorderly conduct. Law enforcement officers received a report of a citizen trying to obstruct a member of the Wentworth Highway Department from clearing the snow on March 4, 2023.

The worker also recorded bits of the interaction with Greeson on his phone. The truck operator was identified as Paul Manson, who claimed that Jeffrey Greeson began yelling at him, and he initially had no idea why.

Jeffrey Greeson charged with assault and disorderly conduct for misbehaving with snowplow operator

After local authorities received Manson's call, they identified the individual who was obstructing the process as New Hampshire lawmaker Jeffrey Greeson. Paul Manson had also recorded bits of his verbal altercation with Greeson.

In a video that Manson posted on Facebook, the lawmaker can be heard screaming at Manson. The truck driver said that initially when Jeffrey began yelling at him, he was unsure what was happening, but when he got out of his truck, the latter was continued screaming in his face. That was when Paul got his phone out to record the altercation.

In the video posted on Facebook, Jeffrey Greeson can be heard referring to the snow and yelling at Manson not to put it in front of his driveway. Paul is heard responding and telling Greeson to get his hands off as the latter was yelling in his face.

Greeson is heard getting further agitated as he screams at the truck driver to push the snow out of the road. He then yells at Paul and tells him that his job to clear the road and continues to say:

“Clear the road! Now, get in your truck and do your job!”

He was also heard yelling and asking Manson to push the pile of snow out of his driveaway.

Greeson reportedly got angry and agitated when Manson was clearing the snow off the roads to make it convenient and safe for drivers. His plow reportedly blocked the Republican lawmaker’s driveway, which led to an unpleasant outburst.

After the yelling and screaming went on for some time, Greeson seemed to lose balance in the snow and failed to chase after Paul. He then appeared to just stand in front of the plow, seemingly trying to cause hindrance in Paul’s work.

Paul Manson recalled the altercation with Jeffrey Greeson and said that the latter was upset because Paul wasn't pushing the snow off the road far enough. He said that he was putting it in the lawmaker's driveway as that is what he does. He elaborated on it and said:

“My job is to get the snow off the road. And I feel bad most of the time because I do put snow back in people's driveway, and I really can't help it.”

He further added that when he started to get out of his truck, Greeson got right up to the truck driver's face and yelled at him a little bit more.

Greeson reportedly sent a voicemail to Paul and apologized to him

Police arrested the Republican lawmaker on Friday in connection with verbal abuse and misconduct. He has also been charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and simple assault.

Jeffrey Greeson reportedly mentioned in an email that he had apologized for his behavior. He reportedly wrote that he had a "heated exchange with a man," but added that he apologized to the man, who, according to the lawmaker, accepted his apology. Greeson also said that the apology took place several days ago and that the two of them have moved on from the incident.

The horrified snowplow truck operator, however, said that he couldn’t get over the incident for quite a few days. Noting that it was "mind-blowing" to him, he said that it took him a few days to settle down and understand what had happened.

It was revealed that Jeffrey Greeson sent a voicemail to Paul, but, they have not indulged in a conversation since the verbal altercation. Paul further stated that he did not know that Greeson was a public figure.

He said,

“That’s no way a state representative [should] treat anybody. If he treats me that way, how is he treating anybody else? [Jeffrey Greeson] should be held accountable for his actions, just like we are, as normal, everyday citizens. I was trying to do my job. I was mortified… just having somebody treat somebody like that.”

After Greeson was arrested, several media outlets tried reaching out to him for any comment regarding the incident. However, he is yet to respond to those calls. Matt Wilhelm described the charges against Greeson as “serious and deeply troubling.” He wrote:

“The relationship between an elected official and their constituents is a sacred trust. I hope Rep. Greeson will do some soul-searching over the weekend as he considers the next steps for himself and the community he serves.”

Greeson is currently released on personal recognizance, and his court appearance is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at the Plymouth District Court.

