How old is Jenny Popach? TikTok star and mother come under fire for s*xualized content

With over 7 million followers on TikTok, Jenny Popach and her mother have been on the netizens' radar for posting inappropriate videos and dances on TikTok. People have become even more concerned as at only 16, Jenny is a minor.
Netizens are infuriated to see a minor posting s*xual content and creating inappropriate videos in unsuitable clothes on the short video-sharing app. Additionally, people are also slamming Jenny's mother, who often appears in her daughter's videos. However, netizens say that the mother doesn't pay attention to what her daughter is posting on social media.
With millions of fans and followers on other social media platforms, netizens are posting messages expressing concern about the mother-daughter duo. Others seem to be exasperated at the teen's content and are stating that her videos and content are incredibly disturbing.
Is the world upset with Jenny Popach because of the minor's inappropriate videos?
Jenny Popach, who is only a 16-year-old right now has been creating videos and posting them on social media for quite some time now. Several social media users have said that the TikToker has been posting videos and testing TikTok's guidelines. She has even had some of her videos deleted every now and then.
However, netizens are most infuriated by Jenny's dance videos as they find the videos to be disturbing and unsuitable. They have taken to Twitter to say that Jenny Popach's mother might even be encouraging her to make such videos.
At the same time, people have also been posting #JusticeforJenny claiming that her mother is the one encouraging her to post the inappropriate dance videos.
However, others claim that Jenny's parents, especially her mother, have forced the teen to make the videos and post them.
It is also worth noting that it isn't just Jenny's videos that are disturbing as even her bios on social media apps are unsuitable. Her Twitter bio has disturbed users, and they have called that out as well.
However, that still isn't all as her pictures on Instagram are also highlighted by netizens as many claim that the teen doesn't dress according to her age. They have also said that she often posts pictures in awkward poses.
Jenny posted videos clearing the air about her and her mother's relationship
With many people claiming that it's her mother who provokes and forces Jenny to post the pictures and videos, Jenny Popach cleared the air with a video on TikTok. In the video the mother-daughter duo can be seen and the teen claims that they are “besties.”
The text on the video says:
“When everyone says that my mom and I hate each other.”
At the same time, the song in the background has the following lines:
“Stop spreading the rumors around. Stop spreading the lies.”
That’s not all. Jenny Popach also posted another video on December 8, 2022, where she claimed that the two are "actually besties."
Additionally, neither Jenny Popach nor her mother have commented on the fiasco. Jenny, who started her social media journey in 2017, rose to fame in September 2020. The teen, whose real name is Roselie Arritola, got famous after she posted a TikTok dance on the song Money Mouf.