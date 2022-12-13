How old is Jenny Popach? TikTok star and mother come under fire for s*xualized content

With over 7 million followers on TikTok, Jenny Popach and her mother have been on the netizens' radar for posting inappropriate videos and dances on TikTok. People have become even more concerned as at only 16, Jenny is a minor.

Netizens are calling out TikToker Jenny Popach and her mom for their content (Image via Twitter/@blakee1134)

Netizens are infuriated to see a minor posting s*xual content and creating inappropriate videos in unsuitable clothes on the short video-sharing app. Additionally, people are also slamming Jenny's mother, who often appears in her daughter's videos. However, netizens say that the mother doesn't pay attention to what her daughter is posting on social media.

With millions of fans and followers on other social media platforms, netizens are posting messages expressing concern about the mother-daughter duo. Others seem to be exasperated at the teen's content and are stating that her videos and content are incredibly disturbing.

almightyyymello @lilmelloz I just discovered Jenny Popach and I’m amazed by how disturbing this lil girls life is. I’m very confused and there is so much to uncover that i physically can’t do in one sitting I just discovered Jenny Popach and I’m amazed by how disturbing this lil girls life is. I’m very confused and there is so much to uncover that i physically can’t do in one sitting

Is the world upset with Jenny Popach because of the minor's inappropriate videos?

Jenny Popach, who is only a 16-year-old right now has been creating videos and posting them on social media for quite some time now. Several social media users have said that the TikToker has been posting videos and testing TikTok's guidelines. She has even had some of her videos deleted every now and then.

However, netizens are most infuriated by Jenny's dance videos as they find the videos to be disturbing and unsuitable. They have taken to Twitter to say that Jenny Popach's mother might even be encouraging her to make such videos.

‎ًbillie with the lights up! p2 @december182001 i feel so bad for jenny popach her mother is such a weirdo i feel so bad for jenny popach her mother is such a weirdo

At the same time, people have also been posting #JusticeforJenny claiming that her mother is the one encouraging her to post the inappropriate dance videos.

. @joonwoof @auditiontwtceo help i skimmed through her tiktok and she’s close to jenny popach a tiktoker who’s 14 and her mom exploits her. she has a bunch of creepy men following her and her mom knows it bc she always posts almost cp of her. v weird. @auditiontwtceo help i skimmed through her tiktok and she’s close to jenny popach a tiktoker who’s 14 and her mom exploits her. she has a bunch of creepy men following her and her mom knows it bc she always posts almost cp of her. v weird.

Princess Lilibet's Diadem👑 @SceneByAshlix



See, y'all thought the D'Amelio fam exploited their kids. Jenny Popach blows WAY past Toddlers & Tiaras. Its a FAMILY AFFAIR, that's her BROTHER 🥴 🥴



really just lets anyone on there, huh?



tiktok.com/@jennypopach SHE'S 15!!!!FIFTEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEN!See, y'all thought the D'Amelio fam exploited their kids. Jenny Popach blows WAY past Toddlers & Tiaras. Its a FAMILY AFFAIR, that's her BROTHER @tiktok_us really just lets anyone on there, huh? SHE'S 15!!!!FIFTEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEN!See, y'all thought the D'Amelio fam exploited their kids. Jenny Popach blows WAY past Toddlers & Tiaras. Its a FAMILY AFFAIR, that's her BROTHER💀🥴💀🥴 @tiktok_us really just lets anyone on there, huh?💀💀💀💀💀tiktok.com/@jennypopach https://t.co/xt3gjbzlaD

However, others claim that Jenny's parents, especially her mother, have forced the teen to make the videos and post them.

The Wulf of ManChester (EPOUTNOW) @WhatAboutSpeas If anyone has a Instagram, search #JennyPopach and IMMEDIATELY report it. That's a 15 year old girl getting pimped out by her parents to post thirst traps on there. What's worse is she's verified. @instagram that how yall get down? If anyone has a Instagram, search #JennyPopach and IMMEDIATELY report it. That's a 15 year old girl getting pimped out by her parents to post thirst traps on there. What's worse is she's verified. @instagram that how yall get down?

ⒺⓃⓃ @CriTown @lilvirgomamaa Her parents have limited comments now because of all the pushback. I agree they are grooming her , it is terrible ! Probably even pimp her out to a rich person. Sick ! @lilvirgomamaa Her parents have limited comments now because of all the pushback. I agree they are grooming her , it is terrible ! Probably even pimp her out to a rich person. Sick !

♍︎ ♍︎ ♐︎ @lilvirgomamaa @CriTown It’s literally child abuse to let your daughter dress and act like that smh @CriTown It’s literally child abuse to let your daughter dress and act like that smh

Samaria Jackson @SamariaJackso12 Not again @jennypopach you are young and you can’t be doing this. Like dude go do what a 15 year old do. Like I said last time “your not 21 your 15”. And where is your mother???? Not again @jennypopach you are young and you can’t be doing this. Like dude go do what a 15 year old do. Like I said last time “your not 21 your 15”. And where is your mother???? https://t.co/FKKJ0TlI22

It is also worth noting that it isn't just Jenny's videos that are disturbing as even her bios on social media apps are unsuitable. Her Twitter bio has disturbed users, and they have called that out as well.

However, that still isn't all as her pictures on Instagram are also highlighted by netizens as many claim that the teen doesn't dress according to her age. They have also said that she often posts pictures in awkward poses.

Jenny posted videos clearing the air about her and her mother's relationship

With many people claiming that it's her mother who provokes and forces Jenny to post the pictures and videos, Jenny Popach cleared the air with a video on TikTok. In the video the mother-daughter duo can be seen and the teen claims that they are “besties.”

The text on the video says:

“When everyone says that my mom and I hate each other.”

Jenny and her mother posted a video on TikTok and asked followers to "stop spreading rumors." (Image via TikTok)

At the same time, the song in the background has the following lines:

“Stop spreading the rumors around. Stop spreading the lies.”

That’s not all. Jenny Popach also posted another video on December 8, 2022, where she claimed that the two are "actually besties."

Jenny and her mom posted TikToks claiming to be "besties." (Image via TikTok)

Additionally, neither Jenny Popach nor her mother have commented on the fiasco. Jenny, who started her social media journey in 2017, rose to fame in September 2020. The teen, whose real name is Roselie Arritola, got famous after she posted a TikTok dance on the song Money Mouf.

