How old is Jesse Palmer's wife? Age difference explored as Bachelor host welcomes first child

Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Fardo, have recently become parents of a daughter. The news comes almost four months after Jesse and Emely disclosed the pregnancy through Instagram. The duo have been married since 2020, and they have an age gap of 11 years since Palmer is 45 and Fardo is 34, as per People magazine.

Jesse and Emely announced the news of the baby's arrival through Instagram on January 11, 2024, with a selfie where both of them smiled at the camera and the baby put her head on the arms of Fardo. The caption stated:

"Our worlds have been forever changed… She's finally here… Ella Reine Palmer. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

Palmer and Fardo's followers sent their best wishes to them in the comments section. People magazine states that Jesse and Emely have named the newborn Ella Reine.

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo share an age gap of 11 years

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo have been married for around four years, but none of them announced the news through any social media platforms in 2020. The marriage became public when people spotted wedding bands in their hands the following year.

Jesse and Emely first met each other in 2017 at a boxing class, as per People magazine. According to Hollywood Life, Jesse once revealed in an interview that the first date happened at the Rumble. He also stated:

"I saw her and thought she was beautiful. I didn't meet her until later, she was coming in while I was leaving."

In 2019, the duo got engaged, and they were planning to organize a huge wedding ceremony the following year. However, they had to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They secretly exchanged vows in Connecticut the same year, and while speaking to People magazine, the pair revealed that they only invited their close friends living near the place.

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo organized another ceremony in France in 2022, and they posted the memorable moments they shared at the event through Instagram.

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo rеvеalеd about thе prеgnancy in August 2023

While speaking to Pеoplе magazinе in August last year, Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo еxprеssеd thеir еxcitеmеnt to wеlcomе thеir first child. Jesse revealed at the time that his wife was willing to have a daughter, and Fardo later stated:

"I'm so excited to share life with our daughter, take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us."

The duo disclosed the occasional reactions of their pet dog when he hears about the baby, saying that he starts focusing on their conversation, as per People magazine.

Emely Fardo has been actively working as a model and photographer for many years. She frequently shares pictures featuring various food items from New York restaurants. She additionally loves to explore various places and has traveled to different locations around the world with her husband, Jesse.