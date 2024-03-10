How old is Kira Kosarin? The Thundermans actor’s age, character, and more explored

With the sequel just dropping on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, fans of The Thundermans are excited to see their favorite superhero family return. Most of the cast have reprised their roles, including Kira Kosarin, who plays the oldest daughter, Phoebe, who also happens to be one of the Thunder twins.

Kira Kosarin, whose full name is Kira Nicole Kosarin, was 20 years old when The Thundermans ended. However, we can expect to see an older version of Kira appear, as she is 26 years old now. The synopsis of The Thundermans Return, as per IMDb, reads:

"It centers on the family as they begin a new era of superhero crimefighting. When one save goes wrong, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville."

Along with Kira, the rest of the cast is supposed to return as well, including Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, and Maya Le Clark.

What character does Kira Kosarin play in The Thundermans?

As stated above, Kira Kosarin plays the character of Phoebe Thunderman in The Thundermans. She is the eldest child of Hank and Barb Thunderman, as well as the twin of Max Thunderman. Together, Phoebe and Max are dubbed the Thunder Twins. Additionally, she is also the older sister of Nora, Billy, and Chloe Thunderman.

Phoebe Thunderman is quite easy to talk to for most of the time and has an amicable demeanor. This is, of course, with the exception of her sibling rivalry with Max. She is extremely intelligent, enjoys nerdy activities such as mathematics, and is willing to incur the risk of living a double life. With telekinetic abilities, Phoebe was training to become a superhero and follow in her parents' footsteps.

How old is Phoebe in Thundermans?

Kira Kosarin was in her early teens when The Thundermans started airing, and as such, she was of the perfect age to play Phoebe Thunderman. Phoebe and her brother Max were 14-year-old superhumans when the series began to air in 2013, although she finished the series in her late teens.

Phoebe, however, is regarded as being 20 seconds older than her brother Max, effectively making her the oldest Thunderman child. While mostly acting her age, she is known to slip up sometimes, mostly due to her rivalry with Max, leading to a host of shenanigans on screen which are supposed to re-ensue.

Is Jack Griffo older than Kira Kosarin in The Thundermans?

Kira Kosarin was born on October 7, 1997. However, Jack Griffo, who played Max Thunderman, was born a few months earlier, on December 11, 1996. Hence, despite portraying fraternal twins in the television show The Thundermans, Jack is older than Kira by about ten months.

When the series ended, Jack Griffo was 21 years old and is supposed to be 27 at the time the sequel aired on screen. According to the official Wiki, Max's character is described as:

"Despite growing up in a family of superheroes, Max wanted to become a supervillain because he felt overshadowed by Phoebe and wanted to be the best at what he does. His family believed that Max was just going through a phase and wasn't truly evil."

Max proved them right soon, by choosing to save his family over embracing his villainous master's teachings.

The new movie is supposed to act as a reunion film to the original show and features everyone's superhero family pitching in to save the citizens of Metroburg from meteor strikes.