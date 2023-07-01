How old is Kodie Murphy from Love Island? Meet the youngest Casa Amor male contestant

Love Island season 10 will see 20-year-old Kodie Murphy join the mix of hot singletons in the latest reality TV series. The latest season of the popular reality show premiered on Monday, June 5, 2023, bringing the beloved show but with a brand new cast ready to find their one true love.

Love Island is known for all the intense drama and fun-filled moments it has. The show is now introducing the iconic Casa Amor twist to its contestants which would have six new bombshells and six new men added to the existing contestants. One of them would be the youngest Casa Amor male contestant, Kodie Murphy.

The 20-year-old is a social media marketer who is set to bring his charisma, charm, and enthusiasm to the shores of Love Island.

Kodie Murphy is a social media marketer working at Morrisons

Love Island fans are in for a treat as the popular reality dating show welcomes back Casa Amor for its 10th series. This exciting twist splits the current islanders, with the men and women relocating to separate villas. Along with this shake-up, six men and women join the cast, adding fuel to the fire of love and drama.

One of the new male contestants going to cause a stir is Kodie Murphy, who, at just 20 years old, holds the title of the youngest Casa Amor participant. The social media marketer, who hails from Birmingham is joining the cast of the latest season of Love Island this year.

Despite his young age, Kodie exudes charm, confidence, and enthusiasm, making him an intriguing addition to the show. Describing himself as cheeky and charismatic, Kodie Murphy loves to take on challenges.

On Casa Amore, he can't wait to bring his flirty and cheeky side out. Kodie's thoughts on the latest twist are that he doesn't feel much pressure about the goal of finding his one true love. He claims that he just wants to go and have some fun.

Love Island, since its premiere, has already seen some romances budding here and there. However, with the new singletons coming in to create more drama and with an intention to disrupt some pairings, Kodie Murphy is no exception. The 20-year-old is coming in with his washboard abs and remarks that he plans on being "a little mischievous."

The TikToker with 250k followers is coming on to the show to find someone who has the three most important qualities that he is looking for in his future partner. The qualities he is searching for are loyalty, confidence, and independence.

However, gauging the existing cast of Love Island, Kodie Murphy already has set his eyes on some of the bombshells. He expressed a strong affinity towards Jess Harding, citing her as his weak spot due to his preference for blondes.

However, it is Jess's vibrant personality and quick-witted banter that truly sets her apart. Kodie is drawn to her engaging nature and hopes to explore a potential romantic connection with her during his time in Casa Amor. He also finds Leah Taylor, a Manchester resident, incredibly attractive.

Casa Amor offers a different atmosphere compared to the main villa, where the pressure is not as intense. This gives Kodie and the other contestants the freedom to let loose, have fun, and explore new connections.

The other five men joining in on the fun are 26-year-old Benjamin, 25-year-old Lochan, 22-year-old Elom, 27-year-old Zachary, and 28-year-old Ouzy.

Watch the latest episode on June 2, 2023, at 4 pm ET on ITV2.

