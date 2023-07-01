What is Elom Ahlijah-Wilson’s job? Meet the Casa Amor contestant from Love Island season 10

The iconic twist Casa Amor is once again on the shore of Love Island season 10. With that, the reality TV series is bringing one of the popular fitness trainers Elom Ahlijah-Wilson into the mix. Since its inception in 2017, Casa Amor has been infamously known for introducing hot new singletons to the existing cast of Love Island which has always led to sparking some intense drama.

The 22-year-old is all set to join the cast of six new women and six new men coming in under the iconic segment Casa Amor which is now a staple of the ITV2 dating show. As mentioned earlier, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson is one of the bombshells who will join the show to "ruffle a few feathers."

In the previous episode that was aired on June 30, 2023, Love Island teased a short clip hinting at the comeback of the infamous twist. The twist, as mentioned, will introduce 12 new singletons to existing budding romances in the villa.

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson is the owner of TrueGains

Ever since Casa Amor's introduction to the Love Island series started in 2017, the iconic twist has been a source of entertainment and drama. It often ends up often wreaking havoc within existing relationships in the main villa.

Now, as Love Island confirmed the return of Casa Amor for its latest season, fans can expect the drama to heat up even more. In this unique event, the current islanders are split up, with either the ladies or the men being relocated to a separate villa.

To spice things up, six new bombshells and six new men join the cast, leading to a shake-up of the existing couplings. Among the exciting new contestants entering Casa Amor is Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, a 22-year-old from London. Apart from being a fitness trainer and owner of TrueGains, Elom is also a masseuse.

With his confident and straightforward personality, Elom is eager to "ruffle some feathers" and make his mark on the Love Island villa.

In his own words, Elom believes in not beating around the bush and he clears out that he doesn't have a filter. Elom Ahlijah-Wilson is unapologetically himself and is known to speak his mind.

When he sets a goal for himself, Elom always achieves it without fail. It's this determination and self-assuredness that will make him a person to look out for within the horizon of Love Island.

The masseuse is on the lookout for the three most important qualities in his future partner, she should have a good mindset, goals, and ambitions. All in all, he is looking for a girl who knows how to be her own authentic self and someone who can voice her own opinions wherever needed.

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson is excited about the prospect of meeting new people and forging some strong connections in the villa. He has his sights set on more than one girl in Love Island, stating that all the girls are beautiful and he wants to gauge their energy levels first before making any moves.

If he vibes with someone and likes their vibe, he would be interested in coupling up with them in the show. Whitney, Leah, and Ella are among the bombshells he mentions specifically as having good energy. Love Island fans will get to see who ultimately Elom's vibe matches up with in the upcoming episodes.

Catch the latest episode of Love Island introducing the Casa Amor bombshells on Sunday, July 2, 2023, on ITV2.

Poll : 0 votes