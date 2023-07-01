Who is Benjamin Noel from Love Island? Meet the Casa Amor islander with a profession in fitness world

Love Island's season 10 is going strong with the couple exploring their love, but it looks like the drama is yet to arrive. The Casa Amor twist is on its way into the Love Island villa. The next few days will see the couple being separated and living among newly single men and women who will enter the villa on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

In the end, the Love Island couple will decide if they want to stay with their partner with whom they had a connection with the partners in the beginning or start a new relationship. The latter would be with one of the Love Island X Casa Amor single men and women. Casa Amor has reportedly been called the "most shocking twist yet" as the cast has no idea what is coming their way.

The entry of the six single men and women will be broadcast by iTV on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Among the six men joining the cast is Benjamin Noel, a London native who owns and operates his own fitness business.

Love Island X Casa Amor cast member Benjamin Noel has previously worked as a lifeguard and personal trainer

Noel graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Performance Analysis in 2019 from Cardiff Metropolitan University. While he was studying, he also worked at THE STAG HAMPSTEAD LTD as a bartender. Benjamin Noel was then hired as a sales manager at a company called William Hill.

Following this, he worked as a lifeguard for the City of London Corporation and as a Personal Trainer for PureGym. He then built his own company, Bootcamp 42, where he currently works. The company's website notes that personal fitness is Ben Noel's "passion and pride."

“Through my years of experience in different fields of fitness, such as being an athlete to teaching nutrition courses, and studying sports science in university. All of which, have encouraged me to innovate the typical bootcamps we participate in, shedding new light in how we can improve the lives of many people,” the site reads.

Benjamin Noel explained his motivation for participating in Love Island X Casa Amor and also spoke about what he is looking for when he enters the villa. He said that he wanted to find the right girl for him who can make him "belly laugh."

The personal trainer believes that going to the villa and meeting the women would be like going on a holiday but also noted that it would be a new chapter for him. He added that since he loves adventures, he is excited about the upcoming experience.

Benjamin Noel laugh is looking for a woman who can make him laugh

As he enters the show, Love Island X Casa Amor, Noel wants to connect with a woman who has a good sense of humor, is family-oriented, and caring. He wants to make connections naturally without playing any strategic games with other contestants.

Among his other characteristics, he described himself as humorous and self-respectful. Benjamin Noel also said that he is funny and warm, and someone who falls in love quite easily but added that he is also "super relaxed" as well.

“I'm massively into fitness and health, it's not all about having a huge chest that can’t fit through a door. Having a healthy body helps maintain a healthy mind,” he said.

ITV 2 will broadcast the latest episodes of Love Island X Casa Amor 2023 on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

