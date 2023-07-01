Who is Ouzy See from Love Island? Casa Amor contestant is a popular footballer and fashion model

Love Island season 10 is getting another footballer in the mix with popular footballer Ouzy See set to enter the villa and wow fans and contestants alike. The iTV show recently teased on their latest episode that the iconic and dramatic twist, Casa Amor is making a comeback with a cast of twelve new bombshells.

The Scottish footballer is all set to sway the ladies of Love Island in the upcoming episode premiering on Sunday, June 2, 2023, at 4 pm ET on ITV2. The 28-year-old will be joining 11 other singletons and it seems like the footballer already knows someone on the inside.

The football is also a fashion model, represented by the same modeling agency as Ella Thomas, another contestant on the show. In the upcoming season, fans will see the kind of drama that Ouzy See is set to bring to the table.

Ouzy See plays for Scottish League One side F.C. Edinburgh

Love Island fans are in for a treat as Casa Amor makes its return for the 10th series. As the drama unfolds, the current islanders will be split up and relocated to another villa, where they will be joined by six men and six women, who will shake up the existing couplings. One of the exciting contestants heading into Casa Amor is Ouzy See, a 28-year-old footballer, and model from Edinburgh.

Ouzy See is an all-rounder talented individual who, apart from being a footballer and model, is also a tradesman. He is incredibly excited to get into the new twist aka Casa Amor.

The footballer shared his excitement about his new stint on the reality TV series with Digital Spy. He told them that he was excited to see which girls were open to "having their heads turned."

"If anyone could make that happen, it would be me. My chat is great, and I reckon I'll definitely be the majority of the girls' type on paper," he said.

Ouzy See was handpicked by the Love Island producers and is a confident individual with a Scottish accent, setting him apart from the other contestants on the show. However, that's not all that makes him unique as he has an elaborate plan to turn people's heads.

The news of Ouzy's entrance into the villa has already sparked a wave of excitement among the fans. They are especially excited since he and Ella Thomas are signed with the same modeling agency. Ella is one of the contestants of the show and is currently coupled up with Tyrique.

According to a source, revealed to MailOnline, Ouzy See is described as "handsome and charming," and someone who is looking to settle down. The description adds that he is "everything the girls are looking for and more."

The producers of Love Island are hoping that Ouzy's arrival will turn heads and create sparks of attraction, particularly with fellow model Ella, who is pretty much Ouzy's ideal type.

Ouzy See is interested in looking into the potential of his equation with Ella Thomas and told Digital Spy that had he been there from the beginning, he would've gone for Ella.

"I've met Ella before on a photoshoot we were both working on and also on nights out in Edinburgh, although nothing has ever happened between us," he told the publication.

However, Ella isn't the only one the footballer is interested in. He said that he also finds Leah and Kady "incredibly pretty and hot."

Love Island fans soon will get to see what relations Ouzy disrupts and which bombshells catch his attention in the upcoming episode airing on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

