How old is Lohan Nowacki from Love Island? Casa Amor contestant hails from Windsor

The Love Island couple may have an incredible bond in season 10 but their relationship seems to be in danger thanks to an upcoming twist. The Love Island X Casa Amor 2023 twist episodes will debut on ITV on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The twist will bring with it six single men and six single women who may or may not cause some drama in the couple's bond.

This twist will see the couple being separated and living with the single men and women who will enter the show. Eventually, the original couple of Love Island must decide whether they want to remain together or connect with the new single contestants of Love Island X Casa Amor. Reportedly, Casa Amor is set to be the most shocking twist yet since the cast has no clue that it is headed their way.

Lohan Nowacki is one of the contestants on Love Island X Casa Amor, 2023. The 25-year-old is an Account Manager based in Windsor.

Love Island X Casa Amor cast member Lohan Nowacki says that he is a people person

During a recent interview, Lohan Nowacki spoke about his excitement about joining the show. He said that since the couples on the show aren't completely sure about each other, he will be there to reassure the women he finds attractive.

Lohan Nowacki added that he plans on being respectful towards all the contestants during his time on the show. He noted that while he has morals, he does want to stir up some drama. He said that he knows the kind of person he is so he thinks he can turn heads.

“I'm confident that I can go in and not necessarily stir it up, but open the ladies' eyes to what could be a better couple,” Lohan said.

Lohan Nowacki described himself as someone who is very people-oriented and enjoys interacting with others. He called himself a charismatic people person who can talk to anyone and hold a conversation. He also described himself as a fun person who likes to let loose.

“I don't really care so much what other people think about me as long as I'm enjoying myself, being respectful. I would describe myself as a happy person. Energetic, friendly, easygoing, and personable,” Lohan said while talking about himself.

Lohan also spoke about his ideal woman and noted the importance of having "good morals." He said that she should be able to work well with others and respect their viewpoints. Lohan wants someone who is adventurous and similar to him. Lohan Nowacki added that he likes it when someone has ambitions and goals while being happy with themselves as well.

Other single men and women participating in the show include Benjamin Noel, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Kodie Murphy, Ouzy See, Zachary Ashford, Abi Moores, Amber Wise, Danielle Mazhindu, Gabby Jeffrey, Molly Marsh, and Tink Reading.

The trailer for this upcoming twist has already been released, and it promises a lot of drama and feud between the original and upcoming contestants. ITV 2 will air the latest episode of Love Island X Casa Amor's 2023 on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

