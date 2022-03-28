How old is Maddie Ziegler? Internet says her Oscars 2022 dress is "too grown up" 

Maddie Ziegler, from the reality show Dance Moms' fame, appeared flawless on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. The American star stole the spotlight with her all-black ensemble.

Madison Nicole Ziegler donned a voluminous Giambattista Valli Couture gown. The dancer made her Oscars debut more glamorous with a Swarovski necklace that she paired with a black monochrome outfit. She further adorned her look with a statement ring and a broad bejeweled wristlet.

Maddie's red carpet attire was not well-received by all the onlookers. One who was upset with her outfit remarked,

Maddie Ziegler’s Oscars 2022 outfit fails to flatter the internet

The Fallout lead actress was born on September 30, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Teen Choice awardee is just 19 years old.

The dancer cum actress has been a part of various movies and reality shows as well as music albums including The Fallout, Music, Leap, West Side Story, and Sia The Greatest.

Madison’s fans and non-partisan social media users didn’t seemed impressed with her Oscars debut attire. Many users remarked that she was too young to handle such outfits.

A lot of internet users enquired for her designer’s name to express their displeasure with him. The Italian fashion designer’s choice of fabric was heavily criticized by the internet. Addressing the fabric “Dowdy”, many social media users quoted the dress as “Old Fashion.”

Confused with Ziegler’s bulky attire, one internet user questioned if she was pregnant and trying to hide it with a big bow.

In addition to the fabric, the color of Ziegler’s outfit also evoked no admiration from netizens. Many appeared disappointed with the designer, who picked an all-black outfit for such the young actress.

One such Instagram user, @misadventures_of_chaz, gave an unenthusiastic response, saying,

“Who designed the gown? It's not great but it not complete garbage. The color is underwhelming and the design plus fabric makes the dress seem like it's eating her.”

One of them even wrote that the actress was following Hailey Bieber’s style. To some of them, her outfit seemed “very uncomfortable and awkward.”

Some were reminded of Nicole Kidman, and they remarked that Maddie Ziegler’s outfit was similar to one of The Undoing actress’ livery. Some seemed upset with the tissue paper dresses, and questioned why most celebrities were wearing them.

Although most of them appeared displeased, the other side disclosed that there were some who appreciated the actress and her Oscars gown. Quoting her as "stunning," her fans remarked that they couldn't resist staring at Maddie Ziegler.

