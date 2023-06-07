How old is Michael Grimm? America’s Got Talent season 5 winner hospitalized

Michael Grimm, the winner of season five of America’s Got Talent has been hospitalized for the last week. Grimm, a 44-year-old rock singer and songwriter, won AGT season five which aired in 2010. His wife, Lucie Zolcerova-Grimm recently took to Michael's Instagram page to share a video about the America's Got Talent winner's condition. She said that doctors are trying to find what ails him.

So far, the cause of the singer’s ailment is still unknown, but Lucie said that her husband has been struggling with his health for the past few months. She noted that this has led to some of his future performances being canceled at the moment.

America’s Got Talent season 5 winner Michael Grimm’s wife shares health update

Michael Grimm, who won season 5 of America’s Got Talent is currently in the hospital and sedated. According to his wife, the 44-year-old singer was on a ventilator until Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

In an emotional video, Lucie talked about the former contestant of America’s Got Talent season 5. She said that she knows his fans love him and while she wants to protect his privacy, she noted that they were "in a situation."

In the video that she shared on Instagram, Lucie said that the people who saw Michael in the last few months might have noticed that he was struggling with his health. She said that they would have seen him lacking in energy and unable to finish his shows. Lucie continued to say that this led to the family taking Michael to a hospital emergency room but the doctors couldn't figure out what was going on with him.

Lucie added that regardless of what the underlying issue was, the condition of the former America’s Got Talent cast member worsened on Memorial Day. Michael's wife stated that he looked increasingly sickly and wasn’t able to respond to her right away, walk well, or lift his head. She said that she rushed her husband to the hospital as he started experiencing physical tremors and “started talking gibberish.”

Lucie noted that Michael spent the whole week in the ICU and the doctors had to sedate him and put him on the ventilator for the safety of his health. She added that they did this so that the AGT winner would not stroke out, or flatline.

Eventually, the doctors ruled out the possibility that the singer’s symptoms were caused by a stroke but are yet to make headway about what is happening. Lucie added that the doctors were able to remove the ventilator and that he’s able to breathe on his own and is doing good. She noted that the reality show winner is still sedated so that he doesn't "seize or flatline from the fluctuating blood pressure."

Lucie also informed fans that America’s Got Talent season 5 winner’s upcoming shows have been canceled for June and July. She said that while Michael is not yet conscious, the recovery ahead will be long. Michael Grimm's wife stated that her husband will have to undergo physical therapy along with vocal cord repair, as well as will need time mentally.

America's Got Talent is currently on season 18

