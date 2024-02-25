How old is Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital? Age explored

Monica Quartermaine is a central figure in the long-standing ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital, which has been a stalwart character portrayed by the talented Leslie Charleson since August 17, 1977.

As one of the longest-serving cast members on the show, Monica has been through various trials and tribulations, captivating audiences with her dynamic portrayal.

The soap opera character was born on May 4, 1950, making her 73 years old. Leslie Charleson, who has portrayed Monica since 1977, turns 79 on February 22, 2024, making Monica's age roughly the same.

Who is Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital?

Monica Quartermaine is a fictional character, a cardiologist at Port Charles' General Hospital, and the widow of physician Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon). Portrayed by Leslie Charleson, she is an essential part of the wealthy Quartermaine family, a linchpin in the intricate dynamics of the show. The role was originated by Patsy Rahn in 1976 before Charleson took over in 1977.

Monica early storylines

Monica's journey began with complex relationships, including an engagement with Rick Webber, which took a tumultuous turn with his presumed death. Her subsequent marriage to Rick's brother, Jeff Webber, brought forth a series of entanglements, affairs, and heartbreaks.

Monica's internal conflicts marked the 1970s, especially her struggle with her feelings for Rick, which intertwined with blackmail, miscarriage, and strained relationships. Moving into the 1980s, Monica faced the revelation of her affair with Alan Quartermaine's cousin, which led to strained dynamics within the family.

The intricate love triangles and power struggles within the Quartermaine mansion add layers to Monica's character. Her affair with Sean Donely in 1986 added a new dimension, leading to her temporary separation from Alan. Monica's life was a rollercoaster, filled with secrets, betrayals, and unforeseen connections.

Current storylines

In the 2010s, Monica's character witnessed poignant moments, including the heartbreaking loss of her grandson Jake, the return of her son A.J., and Emily's tragic demise. Monica's resilience shone through as she faced these challenges, navigating family dynamics and personal losses.

Her involvement in the hospital's affairs, especially during the General Hospital serial killer storyline, showcases her commitment to her family and profession.

The revelation of Jake's survival and Monica's interactions with 'Jake Doe,' later identified as Jason with amnesia, brought emotional reunions and a chance for Monica to rebuild connections. Throughout the ups and downs, Monica remained a pillar for her family, even as she coped with the death of her beloved husband, Alan, and her granddaughter, Emily.

Patty McCormack temporarily stepped into the role of Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital in 2018 after Charleson sustained an injury from a fall. The latter underwent a year-long rest before resuming her role on the show.

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Monica's character was depicted engaging in frequent business trips, maintaining her connection to the show through phone calls at pivotal moments. Charleson was last seen on the show on the December 14, 2023, episode and has since been intermittently featured in significant plotlines.

About Leslie Charleson

Leslie Charleson, the actress behind Monica Quartermaine, was born in Kansas City, Missouri. Her career spans beyond General Hospital, including roles in soap operas like Love Is a Many Splendored Thing and As the World Turns. Notably, Charleson has received Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series multiple times.

Fans can watch the show on ABC, where it airs on weekdays. Hulu, ABC.com, and the ABC App are more streaming options.