How old is Natasha Leggero? Comedian and actress all set to appear on Stars on Mars season 1

Fox's newest reality series Stars on Mars season 1 is all set to have viewers witness some of their favorite celebrities head to space. The space in question is the red planet, but the stars will only stay at a location with space-like simulations. They will be seen participating in a variety of challenges and missions, where they will have to secure their safety and become the last standing member.

Comedian and actress Natasha Leggero is all set to appear on Stars on Mars. The 49-year-old personality will compete with fellow castmates, which include actors, comedians, Olympians, reality stars, and many others. She will be seen giving her best in order to earn the title of the brightest star in the galaxy.

The official synopsis of the show, which airs on Tuesday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm on Fox, reads:

"(The celebrities) will colonize, compete and conquer ‘Mars’ until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of ‘the brightest star in the galaxy.’ Celebrities will ditch their jerseys, business suits, and red carpet gowns for the ultimate attire — an astronaut suit.”

Natasha Leggero will be competing in Stars on Mars season 1

Natasha Leggero will be embarking on the adventure of a lifetime as she will be seen competing on Fox's newest reality series, Stars on Mars. The star will compete in various tough challenges while also enduring the harsh conditions of simulation exercises on the red planet. Viewers will have to wait and see if she manages to take it all the way to the end.

Her mission statement reads:

"I like putting myself in challenging situations. It's how I come up with material."

The Stars on Mars contestant is an American comedian, actress, and writer. She became well-known after appearing on The 70s House in 2005, a popular MTV reality television series. Natasha rose to fame after appearing as a round-table panelist on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately from 2008-2014.

According to IMDb, the actress is known for creating the Comedy Central period sitcom Another Period with fellow actress and comedian Riki Lindhome. Natasha essayed the role of Lillian Abigail Bellacourt, who was the daughter of the prestigious Bellacourt family.

The Stars on Mars cast member has participated in several comedic projects, including the NBC sitcom Free Agents, where she played Emma Parker. Her other appearances include Showtime's Dice and the CBS sitcom Broke. Natasha has also contributed to voicing several characters, including Shannon in Hoops, Ethel in Brickleberry, and Callie Maggotbone in Ugly Americans.

Aside from that, the Rockford native is the proud author of her book The World Deserves My Children. The book chronicles the anxieties and struggles she had to overcome to give birth to her four-year-old daughter at the age of 42. Natasha had to go through a grueling IVF process, a miscarriage, and only having one of her frozen eggs viable. However, she was eventually able to give birth to her daughter.

The Stars on Mars contestant's official website discusses the premise of the book and reads:

"When Natasha Leggero got pregnant at forty-two after embarking on the grueling IVF process, she was over the moon. But once her feelings of bliss dissipated, she couldn’t help but shake the lingering question: Am I doing this right? And then, Should I be doing this if the world is about to end?"

Natasha is also the co-host of her The Endless Honeymoon Podcast with fellow comedian and husband Moshe Kasher. On Instagram, she has 483K followers, where she shares updates about her appearances, roles, and comedy skits.

Reality Club FOX @RealityClubFOX if you'll be watching the premiere of Try them, aliens! Drop aif you'll be watching the premiere of #StarsOnMars with us on Monday at 8/7c Try them, aliens! Drop a 👽 if you'll be watching the premiere of #StarsOnMars with us on Monday at 8/7c https://t.co/GCuHBJZ8xv

Stars on Mars promises viewers a fair share of entertainment and drama. The celebrities will form alliances and strategies and compete in missions assigned to them. However, the journey will not be as easy as it looks. As a result, fans will have to wait and see how it all turns out.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes