How old was Ned Dubofsky? Everything to know about Camp Winaukee as member dies unexpectedly

Ned Dubofsky, an alumnus of Camp Winaukee, reportedly passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. He was 54 years old at the time of his demise. The news of his death was announced in a post on the Winaukee 100 Facebook group, which was set up to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Camp Winaukee.

Ned Dubofsky reportedly lost his life in an accident. The Nassau County Authority Department stated that an eyewitness saw Ned driving his car that went off the road and fell into the ocean near Hempstead Harbor. The incident took place around 3 pm local time.

User Mario Watson took to the Facebook group to share a post about Ned's death, writing:

"Rest In Peace. A WINAUKEE man, NED DUBOFSKY. Heartbroken over this news"

Camp Winaukee's post about the demise of Ned (Image via Facebook)

Ned Dubofsky was an alumnus of Camp Winaukee, a community camp for boys aged between 7 to 15

Ned attended Camp Winaukee in the 1980s. It is an annual sportsmanship and community camp for boys, which is known to be one of the most expensive summer camps.

The estimated cost of this activity is around $11,100 for the summer. Several activities take place here such as kayaking, outdoor adventure, ropes, arts and crafts, canoeing, and theater, among others.

Established in 1920, Camp Winaukee is a place that is for boys aged between 7 to 15. As per their official website, the community believes in the soul of Winaukee, the legacy they create together each summer, and the lifelong impact it can have on the boys who take part in this summer camp.

Facebook users pay tribute to Ned Dubofsky as they share memories with him

Apart from that, several Facebook users took to the comments section of Mario Watson's post and shared their memories with Dubofsky. While one person shared a group photo with Ned inside the bunk, others expressed sadness on hearing the news.

Social media users' reaction to Ned Dubofusky's death (Image via Facebook)

Social media users' reaction to Ned Dubofusky's death (Image via Facebook)

Social media users' reaction to Ned Dubofusky's death (Image via Facebook)

Social media users' reaction to Ned Dubofusky's death (Image via Facebook)

Social media users' reaction to Ned Dubofusky's death (Image via Facebook)

Social media users' reaction to Ned Dubofusky's death (Image via Facebook)

Social media users' reaction to Ned Dubofusky's death (Image via Facebook)

Apart from that, a reel was posted on Facebook by a user named Stacey Lynn, in which she shared a picture of Ned Dubofsky posing with his friends. The post was captioned as follows:

"Ned you are so loved, may you shine your beautiful light down to the heart of all who adored you. Rest in peace, you beautiful soul."

As of now, it is still unclear if Ned Dubofsky managed to escape the vehicle or was still inside the car during the time of the accident. Police are currently investigating the cause of his death.

Poll : 0 votes