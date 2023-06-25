How old is Nicholas Barber? The Bachelorette season 20 contestant can solve a Rubik's cube in under 50 seconds

Popular reality dating series The Bachelorette is all set to return with a new installment for viewers. The much-awaited show will return to TV screens on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It will document the lead Charity Lawson's journey to find love and a potential partner among the 26 suitors who will be introduced to her in the premiere episode.

Nicholas "Nic" Barber will be seen on The Bachelorette season 20 fighting for Charity Lawson's heart and time. In an introductory clip of himself on the show, the 32-year-old suitor revealed that he can solve a Rubik's cube in under 50 seconds. Will this talent of his impress the lead? Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how their connection develops.

Charity Lawson was announced as the lead for season 20 in March 2023, which has thrilled fans. She was previously seen on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, where the star was eliminated after her hometown date, leaving fans devastated. As she embarks on the journey to find love, viewers will have to wait and see how it all unfolds.

Nicholas "Nic" Barber will be seen connecting with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette

Season 20 of The Bachelorette will see 26 charming individuals as suitors. One among them is Nicholas "Nic" Barber from Bayonne, New Jersey, who is seen getting out of the limo and introducing himself to the lead Charity Lawson on night one of the series. Will he strike a chord with her? Only time will tell.

Nic earned his Bachelor's degree in Specialized Studies, Concentrations: Management Information Systems, Communication Studies, and Geography in 2013. He then received his Master's degree in MBA, Business Administration, and Management in 2022 from Ohio University.

The Bachelorette suitor briefly worked as a Wireless Technician before working as a Command Center Specialist at Abercrombie & Fitch until 2017. Nic then served in the army for over three years. According to his LinkedIn bio, he was deployed in the "direct-action special operations raid team with a secret government security clearance."

Currently, Nic works as an HR business partner at Fiserv, which he joined in September 2022. The contestant's LinkedIn page has a few words to describe him:

"Driven leader with a strong background in business administration and operations. Diligent business professional and army ranger veteran who knows how to develop strategic solutions, overcome obstacles, and deliver results."

The Bachelorette suitor's official ABC bio describes him as "humble, loyal and ready to find love." It further asks Charity to keep her passports ready to accompany Nic as he loves to travel the world and is looking for a partner who can join him on his adventures.

As per the bio, the suitor is looking for a relationship wherein "he and his future wife can grow together and complement each other’s lifestyles." It further reads:

"Nic also loves to cook and said that if he could cook a dream meal for any four people he’d pick Keanu Reeves, Bill Burr, Taylor Swift and, obviously – Charity! We can’t wait to see if Nic and Charity hit it off!"

The Bachelorette bio also shared a few fun facts about the suitor. Nic wishes to live in Shanghai five years from now, and his favorite local eatery is Walmart. Tthe contestant is apparently terrified of tigers. Only time will tell whether he manages to impress Charity on the dating series.

Season 20 of the reality dating series promises viewers a fair share of entertainment and drama. Charity will be introduced to 26 incredible men, with a wide variety of characteristics and personalities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who forms a meaningful connection with the lead.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

