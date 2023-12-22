How old is Nicole Franzel? Meet Big Brother Reindeer Games winner

Nicole Franzel, at 31 years old, recently clinched victory in the Big Brother Reindeer Games, adding another achievement to her impressive Big Brother career. Born on June 30, 1992, in Ubly, United States, Franzel first entered the Big Brother world in 2014 during its 16th season. Known for her strategic gameplay, she has participated in three different seasons of the show, each time leaving a significant mark.

In Big Brother 16, she was a competitive force, winning several key competitions. Her return to Big Brother 18 saw her adopting a more subtle strategy, leading to her victory and making her the first female to defeat a male in the final 2.

Her third appearance in Big Brother 22 further solidified her status as a formidable player. Franzel's latest triumph in the Big Brother Reindeer Games, a holiday-themed spinoff of the series, showcases her enduring competitive spirit and strategic acumen.

Big Brother Reindeer Games winner Nicole Franzel's journey began in the small town of Ubly, where she grew up with a keen interest in reality TV. This interest eventually led her to the Big Brother house, where she first appeared in 2014. Her early life in Ubly shaped her competitive nature and prepared her for the challenges of the Big Brother series.

Franzel's debut on Big Brother was marked by her immediate impact as a strong competitor. She won 3 Head of Household and 2 Battle of the Block competitions, showcasing her ability to compete under pressure.

Her relationship with Hayden Voss was a notable aspect of her gameplay, influencing her strategies and alliances. Despite being evicted, she made a remarkable return to the house, eventually finishing in 7th place.

Returning for Big Brother 18, Franzel shifted her gameplay to a more strategic and less conspicuous approach. She became a part of the 8-Pack alliance and entered into a showmance with Corey Brooks. Her victory in this season was a milestone, as she became the first female to win against a male in the final 2.

In Big Brother 22, Franzel continued to demonstrate her strategic prowess. She was a part of The Committee alliance, which played a significant role in her journey to the final 3. However, her game ended with a blindside eviction by Cody Calafiore, resulting in a 3rd place finish.

The Big Brother Reindeer Games presented a new challenge for Nicole Franzel. In this holiday-themed spinoff, she competed against other Big Brother veterans in a series of festive competitions. Her victory in the Big Brother Reindeer Games final puzzle challenge earned her the grand prize of $100,000, marking another significant achievement in her Big Brother career.

Following her first appearance on Big Brother, Franzel's relationship with Hayden Voss ended post-finale. She later connected with Corey Brooks during Big Brother 18, but this relationship also concluded after the season. Her personal life took a positive turn when she reconnected with Victor Arroyo, a fellow housemate from Big Brother 18.

The couple got engaged in 2018 and married on March 16, 2021, in Orange Lake, Florida. They welcomed their son, Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV, in July 2021.

Nicole Franzel's legacy in the Big Brother series is marked by her strategic gameplay and consistent performance. Over her three seasons on the show, she has won a total of 11 competitions, including 6 Head of Household and 3 Power of Veto competitions. This record places her among the most successful competitors in the history of Big Brother.

Nicole Franzel's journey from her initial appearance on Big Brother to her latest victory in the Big Brother Reindeer Games is a demonstration of her resilience, strategic thinking, and competitive nature. From her early days in Ubly to the Big Brother house, Nicole Franzel has demonstrated a remarkable ability to navigate the complexities of the game.