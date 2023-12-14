Who is Josh Martinez from Big Brother: Reindeer Games? Meet the Big Brother season 19 winner

Before coming into Big Brother: Reindeer Games as a houseguest, Joshua 'Josh' Martinez was famously known as the winner of Big Brother season 19. The Big Brother: Reindeer Games star cast his extroverted personality on the show, cementing a firm friendship with fellow house guest Christmas Abbott.

Josh is 29 years old and hails from Miami, Florida. At the time of joining Big Brother season 19, he was based in Homestead, Florida, and worked as a hair care sales representative. Before entering the famed house, Josh had mentioned that the toughest part of his Big Brother life would be to stay away from his family as he is very close to them.

Josh has credited Dick Donato from season 8 as his role model on the show. He claims to have taken from Donato's strategy and implemented his teachings into his design.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games is a holiday season spin-off based on the Big Brother franchise. It does not feature house-nominated eliminations.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games star Josh's current whereabouts

Besides appearing on Big Brother season 19, Josh has made quite a few appearances on other shows as well. He appeared on The Taran Show on December 5, 2017, to open up about his family and life in the aftermath of winning the famed show.

He also attended fellow houseguests Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel's wedding in February 2021.

Josh participated in The Challenge: War of the Worlds along with Liz, Julie, Natalie, and others. Although he was initially eliminated in the first round during episode 1, he was subsequently called back to be paired with Amanda Garcia as a veteran partner and made it as far as the seventh episode of the show.

The Big Brother: Reindeer Games star then went on to make numerous appearances on shows such as The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, The Challenge: Total Madness, and The Challenge: Double Agents.

Josh was also all set to appear in Big Brother (US) season 22 but was eventually omitted after a false positive COVID-19 test that barred him from participating and forced him to enter quarantine.

Josh currently resides in Homestead, Florida, and spends his time playing sports, going to the gym, reading, and meeting new people.

A quick look at Big Brother: Reindeer Games star Josh's journey on Big Brother season 19

Big Brother: Reindeer Games stars, Josh and Christmas, were inseparable during their stint on season 19. They would usually find themselves beating pots and pans while going about the house singing circus music. Josh's reputation for stirring things up came from the fact that he would often confront other houseguests, whom he referred to as 'meatballs' which is his code for losers.

Josh's loud and rambunctious Diary Room confessionals drew attention to him in more than one instance. Throughout the first HoH competition, Josh took the golden apple and earned himself immunity for the week. He did so because he considered himself to be threatened on the show.

Josh didn't share cordial relations with several of the other house guests, including Megan Lowder, whom he referred to as a snake. Eventually, Josh outwitted Paul Abrahamian and went on to win the season with a 5-4 vote in his favor.