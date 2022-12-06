How old is Nigel Jones? Too Hot To Handle contestant hails from New Jersey

Too Hot To Handle is all set to return with another season and will introduce a fresh batch of unaware singles to its viewers. These individuals have no idea about being on the Netflix series and think they’re a part of a fake show called Wild Love.

One of the contestants appearing on the dating show is Nigel Jones from New Jersey. The 29-year-old model and entrepreneur is the life of the party and may just be the person to keep everyone’s spirits up when Lana drops the bomb.

Netflix’s official description of the show reads:

"The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favourite, Lana."

More about Nigel Jones ahead of his appearance on Too Hot To Handle season 4

Nigel, the oldest cast member this season, is a 29-year-old model and entrepreneur. He has his own fitness brand, Eurofit, which aims to help people get in shape. Nigel, who is a fitness enthusiast himself, acts as a personal trainer in the organization.

For the upcoming reality star, this isn't his first time rubbing shoulders with fame. In 2021, he appeared in Nia Sultana’s music video for Christal, which currently has over 293,116 views on YouTube.

Nigel took to Instagram, where he has over 17.8K followers, to promote his brief appearance in the music video. He often takes to social media platforms to promote his fitness business and share his shots as a model.

In his introductory clip for Too Hot To Handle, Nigel said that he thinks about s** every five seconds of the day, adding sarcastically that it might be an illness. His Netflix bio for the show states:

"New Jersey smooth-talker Nigel is poised to win everyone over with his wit and one-liners. The model and entrepreneur lives by the motto “keep the fun rolling,” and may just be the tonic everyone needs once Lana sets the tone for retreat life."

Other cast members for the upcoming season include Brittan, Creed, Dominique, James, Jawahir, Kayla, Nick, Sebastian Seb Melrose, and Sophie.

More about the latest season of Too Hot To Handle

Lana, the virtual assistant, is all set to return for the fourth installment of her mission. Each of the contestants appearing on the show is chosen due to their lack of ability to form deep and meaningful connections. They all tend to focus more on lust than on love, but hopefully, things will change once they begin their journey on the show.

Interestingly, the contestants are unaware of the fact that they’re competing in Too Hot To Handle. What they believe, instead, is that they’re competing in Wild Love hosted by Mario Lopez.

After spending 24 hours at the Caribbean villa, they’ll be introduced to the infamous robot that is ready to play cupid. However, this cupid will forbid all physical contact. At the beginning of the season, the prize stands at $200,000. However, if the cast does not adhere to Lana’s rules — no kissing, no physical contact, and no self-gratification — they might end up losing all the money.

Tune in to see what happens when Too Hot To Handle airs on Netflix on Wednesday, December 7.

Poll : 0 votes