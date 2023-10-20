How old is Nikki Thot? Jamie Perkins allegations drama explained as outburst clip goes viral

Australian YouTuber Jamie Perkins recently made headlines after breaking his silence about his split from his wife of six years, Nikki Thot, who is a model and social media influencer.

In a long YouTube video posted on his channel, 40-year-old Jamie Perkins went on record to say that his separation from 33-year-old Nikki Thot was a result of domestic violence and infidelity.

“I’ve been quietly struggling for a really, really long time, and I’ve just been in fear, living in fear, living in survival mode, pretty much on autopilot for a really long time just trying to maintain my place as a father in Ava and Zoe’s lives,” he noted.

Expand Tweet

While Nikki Thot's outburst clip has gone viral, she has not yet responded to the accusations.

Jamie Perkins’ ex-wife Nikki Thot is a Sudanese model

Nikki Thot, the now-estranged wife of Jamie Perkins, is a model, vlogger, and social media celebrity. She was born in Sudan but raised in Egypt and later Australia in a family with four siblings.

Later, she moved to New York and modeled for various top fashion brands, designers, and modeling agencies, including Chic Management and IMG New York, as per The Famous People.

Together with her former husband Jamie Perkins, Nikki co-managed a family YouTube channel called ‘Jamie & Nikki.’ It exhibited videos ranging from their marriage, pregnancy, parenthood, and family life, mostly revolving around their two daughters, Ava and Zoe.

Like her ex-husband, Nikki also owns her own YouTube channel, where she posts fashion and beauty-related content. She is also active on Instagram and has nearly a million followers.

Her younger sister Duckie Thot is also a model, and the duo are often compared to Kardashian sisters.

Exploring Jamie Perkins’ allegations against Nikki Thot

Celebrated YouTuber Jamie Perkins recently posted a lengthy video on his channel citing that his separation from wife Nikki Thot was a consequence of “abuse,” “violence,” and cheating. It was titled, "Why I left Nikki - The Story I Never Wanted to Tell."

Perkins began by saying how he had been struggling for a few years now but was persevering for his children. However, he added that he was diagnosed with PTSD, situational depression, and severe social anxiety since his split from Nikki Thot.

The YouTuber went on to add that despite trying everything physically, emotionally, and financially, he was unable to save their marriage. At the same time, he acknowledged that Thot had a “difficult upbringing.” Additionally, he claimed:

“The reason Nikki and I broke up was I discovered she had been unfaithful. She’d been going behind my back with her ex-boyfriend, and I’d been warned about him being an issue before…The first year of our marriage, I discovered that she’d been secretly keeping in contact with him.”

Expand Tweet

He claimed that he found a series of Facebook messages where Thot’s ex continued to profess his love for her and even tried to manipulate her into leaving him. Initially, Perkins stated that the issue “nearly broke us up,” but they tried to move past it. However, eventually, he reportedly realized that the guy was “still around” and that “some things were undeniable” and decided to part ways.

“I want to be able to give the girls the best lives that I can, but it’s just constant restrictions. I’m constantly having to give up more and more and more. Nikki just wanted my life to be as hard as possible,” Perkins claimed.

Expand Tweet

Jamie Perkins also accused his now-ex-wife of “controlling” with “uncontrollable anger,” who allegedly “wanted to isolate” him from his friends and family and always “gave him a hard time," and who at the same time tried “to destroy [his] career.”

Not only that, but Jamie accused Nikki of allegedly punching, kicking, and hitting him with heavy objects in front of their kids and his family.

“Things like this have happened throughout our marriage as well. Nikki was like two different people, and that’s what I always struggled with. There was a version of her that I felt I didn’t know, and I never knew when that version was gonna come out. And when that version came out…that version had a very violent temper. There were anger problems.”

Expand Tweet

He also mentioned how there were points in their relationship when he “walked on eggshells" but still never “hit her back,” not even in self-defense. As per Perkins, Thot made him feel “small, powerless, humiliated,” and that he “wasn’t a real man.”

In conclusion, Jamie said that since he never felt safe in his own home, he installed surveillance cameras and even got a restraining order against his former wife. He also mentioned how he has been living in “survival mode for years” with his “self-esteem…completely crumbled.”

Expand Tweet

Following the allegations, Thot took to her Instagram Story to say that she was “extremely disappointed” in her former husband, who, according to her, was trying to “slander my character.”

She also said that she wanted to keep the matter private for the sake of their daughters but now intends to address all accusations and share “my side of the story.” Meanwhile, one of her outburst clips shared by Jamie Perkins has gone viral.

For those uninitiated, Perkins and Thot met on MySpace. Initially, they became friends, but that soon blossomed into romance, and in April 2012, Jamie proposed to Nikki. The following year, in March, they tied the knot. In January 2016, they welcomed their first child, Ava, while the second one, Zoe, was born in March 2018. The couple also owned a dog named Louis.

As per Jamie Perkins, he and Thot separated in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in March 2023.