How old was Pete Davidson when his father passed away? Comedian's sister, Casey pays touching tribute to late dad on 9/11 anniversary

Pete Davidson’s younger sister Casey took to her Instagram to share a touching tribute to her late father Scott, a firefighter who was killed during the September 11 attacks. This year would mark 21 years since the terrorist attack.

According to Fox News, Scott Davidson was a Brooklyn Heights, New York firefighter. He was killed at the age of 33 while responding to a traumatic call when the second aircraft hit the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center.

Casey, who was just a three-year-old at the time of the attack, uploaded a black-and-white image of her father to Instagram and captioned it:

“This year more then ever I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl”

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson was seven-years-old when he lost his father.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation said that Pete Davidson’s father’s "acts of heroism are not surprising"

Scott Davidson was one of six firemen who were last seen running towards the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Center Hotel to save guests. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation stated that Scott’s lifelong dream was to be a firefighter, and that his “acts of heroism are not surprising.”

They added:

“He was a brave and fearless man and a devout patriot.”

The organization also stated that his children were the most important to him. They wrote:

“He was very proud of them, and he was happiest while coaching them, having a catch or watching a dance recital.”

Scott reportedly coached Pete Davidson in football and baseball while his daughter “was certainly a ‘Daddy’s Girl.’”

Scott Matthew Davidson earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the College of Staten Island. He also played for their basketball team for four years and was made captain in his senior year. Scott was also an all-star baseball player with the Great Kills Little League.

Pete Davidson pays tribute to his father in 2020 movie The King of Staten Island

The SNL comedian wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical movie The King of Staten Island. The film captures a young adult struggling to come to terms with his father’s passing, who tragically dies in the Paramount Hotel Fire.

Speaking about the movie’s significance, the 28-year-old said in an interview:

“I think when you’re able to share a story like this at this magnitude and with so many people, it really allowed me to be as open and honest as I could be, and it helped me deal with a lot of my personal demons. This was something, one of the goals for this film was to allow me to put my past behind me and I think we were able to do that.”

Pete Davidson has been open about his struggles since losing his father. He has revealed in the past that he frequently had visited mental health facilities to deal with his grief.

The Saturday Night Live star has also shared with followers that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

