How old is Plastique Tiara? Age and all about the drag queen as she announces her engagement

Drag performer and model, Plastique Tiara, took to her official Instagram page on March 30, 2025, to confirm that she was engaged. However, she didn't disclose her fiancé's name or any other information. The 27-year-old shared a lineup of photos, starting with a picture flaunting her sparkling ring while hugging her partner.

Ad

In the carousel, she also added a black-and-white picture of her and her fiancé's hands with both their rings on display. The last picture showed Plastique Tiara's fiancé proposing to her in what looks like a grassy field.

“Baby boy this is serious [with a white heart emoji],” the caption read.

Ad

Her followers and fans, along with other TV personalities, like Chris Sapphire and David Lopez, took to the comments section to congratulate Tiara. However, Tiara is yet to reveal more details on her marriage plans.

Tiara, whose full name is Duc Tran Nguyen, is known for being featured on RuPaul's Drag Race. She discussed her stage name Plastique Tiara with Schon! magazine and explained why she chose it.

Addressing the meaning behind the name, she said that when she chose it, the name "seemed to embody a blend of whimsy and distinctiveness." She added that it fit well with the persona she wanted to project.

Ad

“The name, slightly humorous yet memorable, resonated with me, so I adopted it. Initially, drag served as a form of armor for me, a way to explore and express my identity. Plastique became akin to a superhero character in my life,” the drag queen said.

Plastique Tiara has also released a single: Career and other details explained

The drag queen became popular after she appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race four times. She also released a song titled Irresistible and appeared in the music video of a single, Em Nen Yeu Co Ta.

Ad

During her conversation with Schon! magazine in 2024, Plastique Tiara said that the Asian culture has influenced her performances over the years. The RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars contestant added that it was what helped her personalize her creations as well.

She said that American pop culture has also been another inspiration for her. Addressing her look, she said that her approach to drag "evolved to prioritize fashion even more than before."

Ad

“While I always consider trends and what flatters my physique, I now focus on highlighting Asian designers and incorporating cultural elements into my looks.”

The drag queen stated that she is interested in other things such as makeup, hairstyling, and garment creation, noting that she aims to contribute to the world of arts alongside getting global recognition.

Ad

While speaking to Timid magazine on one particular occasion, Plastique Tiara stated that it was not easy to spend her early days in the US after shifting from Vietnam.

She stated that she felt strong after watching drag queen Jujubee, also known as Airline Inthyrath, on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She continued to say that "being Asian was a little scary" because there weren't a "lot of" Asian drag queens. She added that she "realized it was a powerful attribute."

Ad

“There are no rules for me – I can do whatever I feel like and put it out in the world,” Plastique Tiara said.

Ad

While she was active on Instagram for a long time, she started her TikTok account nearly six years ago. She has accumulated around three million followers on the former, where she shares photos and videos from different occasions.

As of writing this article, Plastique Tiara hadn't made announcements about her fiancé or any information about her wedding plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback