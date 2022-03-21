How old is Player 067? MrBeast brings back viral Squid Game player to seek redemption in glass bridge contest

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as "MrBeast," is famous for hosting flamboyant challenges on his YouTube channel. He often donates the money raised through these challenges to various charities and foundations.

Last year, after witnessing the grand success of the Korean thriller Squid Game, he decided to create his own version of the contest (without any violence). The video went viral and has collected over 200 million views to date.

The game started with a player count of 456, but player number 067 caught viewers' eye and became one of the most popular contestants.

The creator recently brought back the 19-year-old, giving her a chance to redeem herself on the glass bridge task.

Camilla Araujo is player 067 from MrBeast's Squid Game

Camilla Araujo is player number 067 from MrBeast's Squid Game. The part was played by Jung Ho-yeon in the original Netflix series. After the series became a hit, the actress saw a massive jump in her Instagram following, going from 400k to over 22 million.

Araujo's social media accounts also followed the same journey, going from 7k to 115k followers on Instagram just five days after the video was posted.

The model from Texas, USA, follows Christianity and was born on May 7, 2002, and wants to be a content creator. She went to a local high school and according to Biography Gist, currently boasts a net worth of $1.5 million. But not much is known about her personal or dating life.

Her TikTok account (@itscamillaara) received major support, where she is currently followed by over 450k people. She posts regularly on her TikTok account. The model also has a YouTube channel where she has posted only two videos, but has already scored over 17k subscribers.

Camilla Araujo's journey in the game

She is known for being the prettiest contestant in the video, and gaining the 067 number made her the center of attention. However, Araujo lost to her best friend in the marbles round and couldn't reach the glass bridge stage, upsetting many viewers.

It seems like Donaldson, too, wanted to see the player take on the challenge and invited her to do the same in his latest video, "Would You Swim With Sharks For $100,000?"

He brought two contestants to get another chance at crossing the bridge and win the grand prize of $456,000. Those he brought back were player number 456 and Camilla Araujo, who is 067.

To make it easier for them, MrBeast provided them with the correct sequence to jump, but only once. Player 456 was the first to take on the challenge where he fell after four jumps, and Araujo was asked to continue from there but fell after three skips.

Fans will be waiting to see if Araujo makes another comeback in any future MrBeast video.

Edited by Ravi Iyer