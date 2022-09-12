How old are Jedward? Pop duo under fire as 'abolish the monarchy' tweet in wake of Queen's passing sparks online backlash

Irish pop duo Jedward have amassed immense backlash on Twitter after calling for the British monarchy to be abolished. Netizens slammed the singers for tweeting about the British royals in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.
Internet users are now relentlessly trolling the singers and criticizing their talent.
The two singers, who are 30-year-olds, took to social media on September 11 and tweeted:
“Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”
Following the tweet, Jedward went on to call out Liz Truss for being transphobic. They further claimed that the Prime Minister “must have done something” during her visit with the Queen.
The singing duo went on to tweet that the monarchy “was the cause of the Irish famine.” In another tweet, they wrote that “victims” of British colonization were “entitled to express how they feel.”
The Ice Ice Baby singers also attacked British journalist Piers Morgan in a slew of tweets.
News of the British monarch’s death was announced on Thursday, September 8. The Queen died in Balmoral at the age of 96. Her son, Charles, is now titled King Charles III and is the country’s new monarch.
Netizens react to Jedward attacking the British monarchy
News of the Queen’s death prompted tributes from world leaders and celebrities across the world. This included Daniel Craig, Sir David Attenborough, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Sir Mick Jagger as well.
However, it seems like not everyone shared the same sentiment towards the Queen’s passing, this included the singing duo.
Several netizens slammed Jedward under their critical tweets. Internet users called the duo out and stated that they were not allowed to have an opinion on the monarchy considering that they were not Brits themselves. Netizens also endlessly slammed the duo for speaking their minds on the social media platform and criticized their music and singing skills.
Jedward aren't the only celebrities who have criticized the British monarchy. Phoebe Bridgers also took to Instagram to criticize Britain’s colonial history. She shared a RISEindigenous post which read:
“Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween Elizabeth II’s reign. Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honored while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and white supremacy.”
Who is Jedward? Everything to know about the former X Factor contestants
John and Edward, who make singing duo Jedward, were born in Dublin, Ireland. The twins rose to fame after participating in the sixth season of The X Factor UK.
Following their departure from the show, they went on to sign a record deal with Universal Music. Between 2010 and 2012, they went on to release three studio albums that went on to top music charts in their home country.
They also proudly represented their home country in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 and 2012.
Not only are the twins known for their singing talents, they also participated in the UK’s famous reality television show Big Brother 8.