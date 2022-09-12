How old are Jedward? Pop duo under fire as 'abolish the monarchy' tweet in wake of Queen's passing sparks online backlash

Irish pop duo Jedward have amassed immense backlash on Twitter after calling for the British monarchy to be abolished. Netizens slammed the singers for tweeting about the British royals in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Internet users are now relentlessly trolling the singers and criticizing their talent.

The two singers, who are 30-year-olds, took to social media on September 11 and tweeted:

“Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”

JEDWARD @planetjedward Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy! Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!

Following the tweet, Jedward went on to call out Liz Truss for being transphobic. They further claimed that the Prime Minister “must have done something” during her visit with the Queen.

The singing duo went on to tweet that the monarchy “was the cause of the Irish famine.” In another tweet, they wrote that “victims” of British colonization were “entitled to express how they feel.”

JEDWARD @planetjedward Piers Morgan has no Royal titles but he’s the biggest stalker to ever exist! Hope Meghan gets a restraining order! @piersmorgan Piers Morgan has no Royal titles but he’s the biggest stalker to ever exist! Hope Meghan gets a restraining order! @piersmorgan

JEDWARD @planetjedward JEDWARD @planetjedward Liz truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen! Liz truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen! How is this insensitive? Liz Truss is transphobic that’s beyond insensitive twitter.com/planetjedward/… How is this insensitive? Liz Truss is transphobic that’s beyond insensitive twitter.com/planetjedward/…

JEDWARD @planetjedward Hi Royalists - British Imperialism was the cause of the Irish famine and millions of deaths around the world. We mourn for them. Sincerely, Ireland Hi Royalists - British Imperialism was the cause of the Irish famine and millions of deaths around the world. We mourn for them. Sincerely, Ireland

The Ice Ice Baby singers also attacked British journalist Piers Morgan in a slew of tweets.

News of the British monarch’s death was announced on Thursday, September 8. The Queen died in Balmoral at the age of 96. Her son, Charles, is now titled King Charles III and is the country’s new monarch.

Netizens react to Jedward attacking the British monarchy

News of the Queen’s death prompted tributes from world leaders and celebrities across the world. This included Daniel Craig, Sir David Attenborough, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Sir Mick Jagger as well.

However, it seems like not everyone shared the same sentiment towards the Queen’s passing, this included the singing duo.

Several netizens slammed Jedward under their critical tweets. Internet users called the duo out and stated that they were not allowed to have an opinion on the monarchy considering that they were not Brits themselves. Netizens also endlessly slammed the duo for speaking their minds on the social media platform and criticized their music and singing skills.

Rody @rodyribeiro16 @planetjedward If that happened our economic would lose billions. You’re forgetting that most tourists who come to london always spend their money at royal residences. @planetjedward If that happened our economic would lose billions. You’re forgetting that most tourists who come to london always spend their money at royal residences.

Laura 🇪🇺 🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ ⚧️ 🇺🇦 @lelaurajane @planetjedward Any chance you two could just be quiet? It is not Ireland's place to call for the abolishment of the monarchy of another country. What about Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden ? @planetjedward Any chance you two could just be quiet? It is not Ireland's place to call for the abolishment of the monarchy of another country. What about Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden ?

Gingy @Gingy16836908 @planetjedward Abolish Jedward and give people real music. @planetjedward Abolish Jedward and give people real music.

Carol Donaldson @canadiancarol1 @planetjedward What has this got to do with Ireland and YOU? @planetjedward What has this got to do with Ireland and YOU?

Michelle Traynor @minnyshell @planetjedward Whoever is babysitting these two clowns needs to be reprimanded. @planetjedward Whoever is babysitting these two clowns needs to be reprimanded.

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth @planetjedward The only thing we should be abolishing is your right to sing. @planetjedward The only thing we should be abolishing is your right to sing.

Richard M 🇺🇦 @Days_Are_Gone @planetjedward I'd tell you to stick to music but you were terrible at that too. @planetjedward I'd tell you to stick to music but you were terrible at that too.

Jedward aren't the only celebrities who have criticized the British monarchy. Phoebe Bridgers also took to Instagram to criticize Britain’s colonial history. She shared a RISEindigenous post which read:

“Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween Elizabeth II’s reign. Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honored while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and white supremacy.”

Who is Jedward? Everything to know about the former X Factor contestants

John and Edward, who make singing duo Jedward, were born in Dublin, Ireland. The twins rose to fame after participating in the sixth season of The X Factor UK.

Following their departure from the show, they went on to sign a record deal with Universal Music. Between 2010 and 2012, they went on to release three studio albums that went on to top music charts in their home country.

They also proudly represented their home country in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 and 2012.

Not only are the twins known for their singing talents, they also participated in the UK’s famous reality television show Big Brother 8.

