"I do think that my threat level got too big": Michael Bruner dishes on dramatic Big Brother 24 exit

Michael Bruner made one of the most dramatic exits from the Big Brother franchise. The Minnesota native was evicted in a classic double eviction episode on Thursday, September 8, 2022 on Season 24 of the hit competition and sent packing to join the rest of the members of the jury house, including Joseph, Kyle, Indy, and Jasmine.

Not only did he not give out any hugs or goodbyes, but also threw fellow cast member on the block Brittany Hoopes "under the bus," by revealing her alliances in the house. His revelation shocked the latter, who had an emotional breakdown after his speech and couldn't seem to gather her thoughts even after he had left.

Michael dominated Big Brother Season 24, seizing 6 Power of Veto (PoV) wins and 3 Head of Household (HoH) titles, making him one of the biggest threats in the competition. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Michael dished on his potential and said:

“I do think that my threat level got too big, which was, in part, due to my competition wins. I think that's definitely fair to say. That's part of the reason I'm sitting here.”

Big Brother Season 24 contestant Michael Bruner accumulated nine wins

On Thursday night's episode, the Big Brother contestants were in for a shock when longtime host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that a double eviction was set to take place and another houseguest will be sent to the jury following Terrance. The remaining houseguests played a week's worth of games in one night which changed the course of the competition.

Turner earned the HoH title, following which he nominated Alyssa and Brittany to go up the block. However, after Monte won the PoV, he used it to save Alyssa and decided to take the big shot that he had been plotting since the previous week. He indicated to Turner that it was time they targeted Michael and the HoH put Michael up as the replacement nominee.

Michael was eliminated and sent to the jury house. The Big Brother contestant made a dramatic exit but was received with wide applause by the studio audience. He was the easiest target with nine wins in the competitions, tied with legend Janelle Pierzina.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Michael confessed that he didn't "manage his threat level" well, but was happy that he won the competitions nonetheless, as it was better than throwing one off and leaving anyway. He also addressed criticisms against him and close ally Brittany for withholding Kyle's racial comments.

Michael confessed that he did regret not saying anything sooner after receiving feedback from fellow Big Brother contestants. He said:

“I feel that no matter when the information came into the game, it was always gonna look like it was being used to benefit me and to get me further. Any information that comes into the game, regardless of what it is, people are always gonna assume there’s a self-serving interest there.”

Michael, however, explained that he only tried to do what he felt was the right thing to do and understood why people felt skeptical about the same.

“I knew that I wanted to speak up. I would’ve regretted it if I had left the game and said nothing. So I don’t regret speaking up. I do wish it had been handled differently though.”

Ahead of the nomination ceremony on Thursday night's episode of Big Brother, Michael ratted out Brittany's plans in a last ditch effort to save himself. Although it didn't work in his favor, Michael confessed that he only relayed information which was already known by the members and was only trying to save himself.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Michael explained his side of the story and said:

“I love Brittany to death. I don't regret it. I was on the block. I knew I was probably gonna go home and I would've regretted it forever if I did not try everything to stay in the house...As a Big Brother super fan, I hope she also understands if she had tried to blow my game up to save herself, I would've understood. And I hope that she can understand the same for me. But I definitely feel bad about it, but I don't regret it.”

Viewers also witnessed Michael trying to convince Turner to drop the idea of nominating him. However, Turner took the opportunity to take Michael out as he had the power to do so. This came at a time when just the previous week, Michael kept his promise of keeping Turner away from the block.

While Michael confessed that he understood Turner’s game move, he was disappointed that Turner talked to him about not nominating a fellow member of the LGBTQIA+ community, but he went on to do the same. He said:

“He was trying to use the fact that we were both part of the LGBTQ+ community. He would never take out the only other person in that community, in the house. I felt like that was kind of crossing a line. It was going beyond the game at that point. And it was just an unnecessary lie. And if you had no intention of sticking to that, I don't know why you even said that, why you brought that into the game. So I was calling him out for it, because he didn't mention it in his speech when he put me up.”

Houseguests left in the Big Brother competition include Monte, Taylor, Turner, Brittany and Alyssa. The Top 5 contestants are in for a rough ride in the upcoming episodes as they navigate strategies, form deeper alliances and evict cast members, until one of them earns the title and a grand cash prize of $750,000.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Big Brother on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS.

