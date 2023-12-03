How old is Reginald Hudlin? Eddie Murphy Netflix’s Candy Cane Lane movie director: Age, project and more

Reginald Hudlin, the genius behind Netflix's Candy Cane Lane, not only brings a festive experience to the screen, but also leaves fans pondering about his age, career, and the buzz around his movie. As fans get into the festive vibe, they can't help but be blown away by Hudlin's everlasting imagination.

This director, who's also a producer and comic book writer, pulls off this holiday movie featuring actors like Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, and Genneya Walton.

But when it comes to the movie, everyone has different opinions - some people love it and think it's a fantastic family film, while others think it's poorly written and criticize it.

How old is Reginald Hudlin?

The director is now 61 years old (Image via IMDb)

Reginald Hudlin, the director, is 61 years old and has done some noteworthy things in his life. According to IMDb, he was born on December 15, 1961, in Centerville, Illinois. Hudlin has done it all - producing, directing, writing, and even acting.

According to Wikipedia, he's helped bring movies like Marshall (2017), House Party (1990), and Django Unchained (2012) to the screen. He graduated from Harvard in 1983 and has become a big name in the black indie film scene, making a real impact on the industry.

Besides his career, he's also got a life with Chrisette Suter, his partner since 2002. They've got two kids together.

Which movies did Reginald Hudlin direct and produce?

Reginald Hudlin has recently directed Candy Cane Lane (2023) and Sidney (2022). He's also known for his role as President of Entertainment at Black Entertainment Television (BET) from 2005 to 2008, where he made an impact.

He's also had a big impact on other great projects like The Black Godfather, Boomerang, Safety, and Burning Sands, and he's been involved in important events like The Oscars, The Emmys, and The NAACP Image Awards.

Reginald Hudlin, co-owner and partner at Milestone Media, has had an amazing career in film and entertainment, making a name for himself in various genres and platforms. His creative vision and storytelling skills have had a big impact on the industry.

Is Candy Cane Lane a good movie?

Candy Cane Lane has emerged as a polarizing entry to the Christmas movie scene, with opinions split over its festive appeal. While some have labeled it a family-friendly Christmas movie, detractors have branded it basic and boring, dismissing it as flimsy and poorly written festive material.

According to Metacritic, the story isn't all that interesting and the ending is easily forgettable. However, RogerEbert.com sees it is a wild and heartwarming film that's perfect for the whole family. CNN describes it as simple and unexciting, while the Chicago Sun-Times mentions that it's a mix of family drama, silly comedy, and special effects.

Eddie's performance has been garnering mixed reviews (Image via Bauer-Griffin)

The Indian Express thinks the movie is supposed to be a Christmas comedy but it just doesn't make fans laugh. They also say Eddie Murphy's acting is not charming. But The Hollywood Reporter likes Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, saying they both give confident and funny performances.

If fans are looking for some holiday entertainment on Prime Video, Candy Cane Lane might be a subjective pick, even though IMDb warns against it due to the abundance of great Christmas films, and The Guardian criticizes its low-budget production and weak writing.

Candy Cane Lane is a testament to the directorial talent of Reginald Hudlin. Prime subscribers can bask in the warmth of this holiday treat while immersing themselves in the enchanting world created by Hudlin's vision.