How old is Ryan Sheckler? Former MTV star gets married to Abigail Baloun

Ryan Sheckler is now married to the love of his life, Abigail Baloun. The pair tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held on March 3.

The wedding was held at the Rancho Las Lomas botanical gardens in Orange County, California. It was held underneath a crystal tent with twinkling lights, candles, and a chandelier where family members and friends were also present.

The couple then danced to Use Somebody by the Kings of Leon and Sheckler surprised his mother by dancing with her to Natalie Merchant’s Kind and Generous.

The bride was seen in an outfit from the Atelier Pronovias collection with a flowing crepe and French lace gown alongside a cathedral-length veil. She then changed into sneakers and a satin dress by BHLDN during the party.

The groom and groomsmen wore custom suits by b.spoke. Sheckler got a new tattoo on his finger marking the date of his nuptials. The wedding was also attended by Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Matt Sanders.

The food menu included agave pasilla chili-roasted chicken, Atlantic salmon in a lemon-scented melted cherry tomato tarragon sauce, balsamic glazed Brussel sprouts, roasted garlic whipped potatoes, and honey roasted baby carrots. For desserts, there was a small cutcake alongside various desserts and candy.

About Ryan Sheckler: Age, career, and more

Born on December 30, 1989, the 32-year-old is a popular professional skateboarder and entrepreneur. He is also known for his appearance in MTV’s reality television series Life of Ryan and four seasons of the short-format video series Sheckler Sessions on Red Bull TV.

Ryan Sheckler has two younger brothers, Shane and Kane. He was introduced to skateboarding when he found his father’s skateboard at two.

yan Sheckler attends the Breitling Boutique San Diego grand opening celebration (Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Sheckler’s father encouraged him by revealing that he learned his first kickflip when he was six. While speaking to Network A in 2012, he revealed that the San Clemente skate park is where he started skateboarding with his best friend, Jered Marburger.

The San Clemente, California native, stated that he enjoys surfing, relaxing, and spending time with his family when he is not skateboarding.

In another interview in 2017, Ryan disclosed that he had been an alcoholic in the last few years and at one point, his addiction also affected his skateboarding career. He even had to be admitted into rehab.

Exploring Ryan Sheckler and Abigail Baloun's relationship

Ryan Sheckler first met Abigail Baloun as they walked their dogs on the beach trail in San Clemente. It took some time for Sheckler to build up the courage and ask her out.

After dating for a year and a half, Sheckler gathered his friends and family for a Thanksgiving weekend camping trip in November 2021, where he proposed to Baloun and she accepted.

Sheckler announced on Instagram:

“The next and best chapter of my life has started! I couldn’t be happier and more blessed to have met my best friend and now get to spend my life with her.”

Before her wedding, Baloun celebrated her bachelorette party in Palm Springs in February 2022 and Ryan also spent some quality time with his close friends.

Edited by Srijan Sen