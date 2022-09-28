How old are the Sanderson Sisters and 5 other fun facts about Hocus Pocus witches

Hocus Pocus 2, the beloved fantasy film's sequel, will be released on Disney+ on Friday, September 30, 2022, nearly 29 years after the original. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will play the three Sanderson sisters in the second installment of the movie. The three sisters were introduced in the story in 1693 when they used a potion to keep themselves young by sucking the life force out of children.

They were later brought back by Max Dennison (Omri Katz), after originally being hanged. They wake up in 1993 but show no signs of aging. They are, in essence, nearly 300 years old. However, because they did not physically exist in the interim, they remain the same age as when they died.

The sequel will see them age (naturally). But the film will find a way to explain this discrepancy. Currently, Sarah Jessica Parker is 56, Bette Midler is 76, and Kathy Najimy is 64. There are many fun facts about the iconic witches of Hocus Pocus. Below, we have compiled five such fun facts ahead of the sequel's release on September 30.

Five fun facts about Sarah, Winifred, and Mary from Hocus Pocus

1) The brooms in the film played an important part in depicting each of the sisters' personalities

The brooms of the three witches were a significant part of their personalities. Each broom was unique in order to highlight a different aspect of each of the sisters. For example, Winifred rode a traditional broom, Sarah rode a mop and Mary rode on a vacuum cleaner. Furthermore, these sisters rode their brooms in a unique manner.

2) In Hocus Pocus, the creators intentionally made the witches' make-up less scary

As the film is more of a fantasy-horror with comic undertones, the creators wanted the witches to look more friendly and less scary. That is one of the reasons they chose light make-up with few to no signs of being frightening. This was also done to keep the film a family drama that children of all ages could enjoy.

3) The story of Hocus Pocus was originally a bedtime story

As strange as it may sound, writer David Kirschner developed the plot of Hocus Pocus after creating a bedtime story for his children along similar lines. He later turned it into a script, which became a cult classic.

4) Winifred's dress had many special symbols

The Hocus Pocus witches have become a popular Halloween exploit since the 1990s. However, their costumes are extremely specific and well-curated. They not only reflect aspects of each of the Sanderson sisters but Winifred's costume also contains additional information in the form of symbols such as runic alphabet letters and symbols from Stonehenge.

5) Bette Midler's assistants followed her around with a book of old curses during the filming of Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler's memorable performance also included some memorable cuss words like ''maggoty malfeasance" and "trollimog." These were relevant insults in the century where the witches are originally from. This was not originally in the script but added much-needed flavor to the story.

The sequel to the cult film will be out on Friday, September 30, 2022, on Disney+.

