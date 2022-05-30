How old is Taran Gray? Meet RHOC alum Jo De La Rosa’s husband as they get married at private residence 

Congratulations are in order for RHOC alum Jo De La Rosa and her beau Taran Gray Peirson. On Saturday, the couple tied the knot in a private backyard ceremony at Los Angeles's Palos Verdes Estates. Following the news of their nuptials, many are eager to know more about Taran.

Taran is 36-years-old and celebrated his birthday in April. Taran's now-wife Jo De La Rosa is 40 years old and will turn 41 in September. The newlywed couple shares a five-year age difference.

The couple said 'I do' in front of an intimate crowd that included their family, friends, and a few of Jo De La Rosa's former RHOC stars. Their personalized vows were brimming with sentiments, and the couple teared up as they confessed their love for each other. After the ceremony, the couple had a reception at the same venue, making it a memorable night not just for them, but their guests too.

Who is Taran Gray, and how long has the RHOC star and her beau been together?

Taran Gray is a musical theatre composer, artist, and producer well-known for his work in The Suite, The Last Ship, and The Musician. The former RHOC star and her now-husband met each other in 2020 on Hinge, a dating app. On her podcast, he became known as the 'Broadway Boy.'

The couple went official on Instagram in October 2020 and since then have regularly been featured on each other's social media pages. June 2021 marked one year since Taran and Jo met. The former RHOC star took to social media and penned a sweet message to commemorate the special day. She shared,

“I can’t believe a year ago today, I found love in the middle of covid and the most incredible human I truly ever met @tarangraymusic came into my life.”

A few months later, in August 2021, the couple got engaged. She uploaded a cozy selfie of the two of them and wrote,

“Still feel like I’m dreaming the morning after, but last night, I said yes.”

Even though they connected via Hinge in 2020, the couple dated virtually for three months before they could meet in person. During an early interview with People, Jo shared that their time before physically meeting worked in their favor. It helped them get to know each other emotionally and not be blinded by their physical appearances.

This helped their physical connection feel special. In an interview with People before their wedding, Taran added that he and the former RHOC star said 'I love you' even before they met each other. He shared,

"We had our first kiss after we already knew we were in love with each other. It was unlike any situation either of us had ever been in. But at the same time, everything from the moment we first starting talking has just felt so right."

This is the first marriage for both Taran and Jo. However, Jo was engaged twice in the past. Now that they have finally tied the knot, the couple will be moving in together. After they do, they will start planning a family.

