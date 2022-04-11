How old is Temi Otedola? All about Mr. Eazi's girlfriend as singer proposes to longtime love

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Ajibade, also known as Mr. Eazi, has proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Temi Otedola. The moment was shared by Temi in an 18-second video sans caption on social media.

Temi’s father and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, reacted to the engagement saying, “Somebody is taking my baby.”

Nigerian celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Simi, Joeboy, Adesua Etomi, Broda Shaggi, Sharon Ooja, and BBNaija stars, Bisola and Neo, congratulated the couple in the comments section of Otedola’s post. Tiwa Savage wrote,

“Yass so happy to see this! Congratulation to both to you.”

Everything known about Mr. Eazi’s girlfriend

Born on March 20, 1996, Temi Otedola is 26 years old. The actress and blogger is mostly known for her appearance as Moremi Oluwa in the 2020 film, Citation. Directed by Kunle Aflolayan, the film was released on Netflix and became the sixth-most popular film on the streaming platform shortly after its release.

Temi's father, Femi Otedola, is the former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, an importer of fuel products. He is the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd. and the owner of several other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance.

Temi Otedola is a well-known actress and blogger (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Temi studied Art History at University College London. She started a fashion blog called JTO Fashion in December 2014. She has since then shifted to social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter for documenting her experiences with fashion, beauty, art and travel.

Her Nollywood debut, Citation, earned her an award at the Ghana Movie Awards in the 'Best Actress' category. She was also nominated for 'Revelation of the Year' at the Best of Nollywood Awards 2020.

Temi is currently one of the richest and most influential personalities in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of around $3 million.

Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola’s relationship timeline

Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola have been dating for a long time. The couple has a podcast called How Far, where they talk about relationships, theirs in particular.

In one episode of the podcast, the couple confirmed that Ajibade pays for their dates and Otedola is responsible for planning them. Ajibade believes that men should pay for dates and advises everyone to do the same. The two also believe that couples do not have to be compatible to work. They revealed that their relationship was not negatively affected by their differences.

Temi and Mr. Eazi first met at a table during an event, and developed a connection immediately through their conversation. They exchanged numbers that day, and met again at Drake’s concert.

