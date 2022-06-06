How old are The Miz and Maryse’s kids? Reality TV couple's family explored ahead of Miz & Mrs. Season 3 premiere

Married WWE Superstars Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse are back with Miz & Mrs. Season 3, showcasing their lives with their two toddlers. The couple are parents to 4-year-old Monroe Sky Mizanin and 2-year-8-month old Madison Jade Mizanin.

Miz & Mrs., which will air episodes 1 and 2 on June 6, 2022, at 11 pm and 11:30 pm ET on USA Network, will showcase the couple's parenting struggles as they try new things and make big career decisions.

All about the kids of Miz & Mrs.

Mike and Maryse exchanged their vows on February 20, 2014, at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort located in the Bahamas. In 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby at a WWE Raw event.

The "It couple" welcomed their first daughter, Monroe Sky Mizanin, on March 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, United States.

A year later, during Elimination Chamber on February 17, 2019, Miz and Maryse announced that they are expecting their second child in September. They welcomed their second daughter, Madison Jade Mizanin, on September 20, 2019.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

In season 3, it looks like the couple might be expecting their third child, as Maryse says:

“I'm late. I feel like there's something going on. I don't know if I'm pregnant, but I'm a little nervous."

Maryse and Mike have talked about how their lives have been turned upside down since the arrival of the kids. Athough they love their children and are thankful for the joy they bring, the two do not want anymore children. In the teaser, Mike says:

"I feel like I'm done having kids. But I think Maryse wants it. She has always talked about having a big family. If she wants a big family, whatever makes her happy."

Even Maryse admitted in the confessional:

"I'm so done. I just don't know how to tell my husband."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Miz & Mrs. premiered on July 24, 2018, and showed the world an inside look at their favorite WWE couple. The series also features Maryse's mother, Marjolaine "Marjo" Martin, Mike's father, George Mizanin and mother, Barbara Pappas.

All about Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse

Canadian professional wrestler Maryse is also a manager, actress, and model whose combined net worth with her husband Mike is $14 million. She signed with WWE in 2006 and won the WWE Divas Championship twice.

Maryse is also an entrepreneur with her jewelry and House of Maryse clothing line. As an actress, Maryse featured in a couple of films including Santa's Little Helper, The Marine 5: Battleground, October, and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! among others. She even appeared in the TV series Total Divas in 2016.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Mike was first seen on MTV reality shows such as The Real World: Back to New York in 2001 and Real World/Road Rules Challenge from 2002 to 2005. He became a professional wrestler in September 2006.

Mike grew up with his stepfather, Donnie, and step-siblings Jimmy and Tonia after his parents Barbara and George got divorced.

Tune in on Monday to catch the “crazier than ever” lives of Miz & Mrs. on USA Network. Viewers can watch seasons 1 and 2 of the reality show on Peacock for a quick recap. Miz & Mrs. is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with The Miz and Maryse as the executive producers of the show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far