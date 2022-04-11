The Miz discussed his personal relationship with his wife, Maryse

The Miz recently opened up about his wife Maryse and her contributions to his life.

The former WWE Champion and Maryse are among the WWE pairings that took their on-screen romance to the altar. They first met during the 2006 Divas Search, where The Miz was the host with Maryse as a contestant. They started dating in real life in 2008 and got married in February 2014.

In a recent interview with Detroit News, the former WWE Champion stated that his wife kept him afloat, crediting Maryse for keeping him out of trouble. The A-Lister even joked about being happy that Maryse came back and did not go 'with some loser.'

"I couldn't figure out how to get back to where I was, I was just trying to keep my head above water, and I couldn't. And then Maryse came back, and everything that I was saying kind of looked true, because this beautiful, smart woman isn't going to be with some loser."

When asked about his 'awesome' gimmick, he said that it's not just for show and it's a lifestyle, stating that he is awesome every day because of his family.

"I'm always good, 100% awesome, all day, everyday of my life. When you have two beautiful daughters who are healthy and happy and you have an amazing wife, I think you're pretty happy."

The It Couple star in their own reality show, Miz and Mrs., with their two daughters, Monroe and Madison. The third season is set to be released sometime in 2022.

The Miz and his role in the WWE

The Miz is one of WWE's top heels. He can get heat from the crowd, deliver promos, win titles in style, and can work with celebrities in the ring, with the most recent example being Logan Paul.

The two recently competed in a WrestleMania match against the Mysterios, where they got the victory only for the former Intercontinental Champion to backstab the YouTuber.

When asked about his role as a veteran of the sport, The Miz responded that his role is to help newcomers but can also compete in mid-cards or main events.

The A-Lister is currently slated to face Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

