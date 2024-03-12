How old is Towa Bird? Age, ethnicity, and all about Renee Rapp's girlfriend as couple makes red carpet debut

Singer, songwriter, and Mean Girls actress Renee Rapp and her girlfriend Towa Bird made their red-carpet debut as a couple at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on March 10, 2024, as per People.

The news outlet further reported that the duo was seen posing for photographers at the Academy Awards after-party at Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Los Angeles, before getting cozy inside with espresso martinis in hand.

According to Billboard, while Rapp wore “a flowing white gown with a plunging V-neck and high slit.” Bird donned a studded light-wash denim suit accessorized with a “fitting embroidered bird on the lapel.”

Before this, Renee Rapp and Towa Bird made their relationship public by appearing together on the former’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour. Earlier 24-year-old Bird also told Euphoria Magazine that working with Rapp was great and referred to her as someone “so authentically herself,” adding that she learned a lot from her during the tour.

Olivia Rodrigo gave Towa Bird her first break

According to People, Towa Bird is a musician who went viral for her various music covers during the 2020 pandemic and earned the attention of A-listers, including Billie Eilish, Tyler, and The Creator, among others.

Capital FM reported that Towa's cover of Gym Class Heroes’ Cupid's Chokehold/ Breakfast in America got over 4 million views.

However, it was High School Musical alumna Olivia Rodrigo who gave her the big break as she played guitar for the former’s Disney+ documentary Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) in 2021. Bird also signed to Interscope Records that same year and later told NME that she went from “making songs in (her) room in London” to “landing in L.A.” and working on “massive projects” within a short span.

In 2023, Towa released several songs, including the popular singles Wild Heart, Drain Me! and more. Her album titled Live from Terminal 5 was recorded at New York’s Terminal 5 where she opened for her now-girlfriend Reneé Rapp’s concert.

As per People, Towa Bird was born in March 1999 in Hong Kong to British-Filipino parents and grew up in Thailand and London with a sister. During a UCLA Radio interview, she mentioned how her family still lives in Hong Kong.

Before making her music career, Towa Bird wanted to pursue a career in athletics and even told ESPN in May 2023 that her girlhood was “primarily centered around sports.” But this turned a “full 180” degrees when she learned to play guitar at the age of 12. She also said that artists like Prince and Joan Jett were her inspirations.

A dropout from Goldsmiths, University of London, Bird met Renee Rapp during the latter’s tour which spanned from September 2023 to March 2024 across the USA and Europe. Bird was the opening and supporting act for Rapp's latest tour, Snow Hard Feelings Tour.

Besides, the duo appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers in November 2023 and even shared the stage when Rapp sang her popular single, Tummy Hurts. However, they did not start dating until early 2024. Renee Rapp confirmed her split with former girlfriend and TikToker, Alissa Carrington, whom she dated for nearly a year until February 2024.

Meanwhile, as per Capital FM, Bird reportedly dated actress Liv Solomon with whom she collaborated on her music video for the song, This Isn’t Me.