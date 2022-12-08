How old is Tracy Tutor’s boyfriend Erik Anderson? Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles couple’s relationship timeline explored

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is set to return with another season this week. Returning to the screens is Tracy Tutor, who's one of the three main cast members in season 14. She first appeared on the show four years ago as part of season 10.

During her first season on the show, Tutor was married to Jason Maltas, with whom she has two daughters. Their relationship took a hit during filming and while watching it back, Tutor decided to file for divorce. The two now co-parent their children and maintain a cordial relationship.

The MDLLA star is currently dating Erik Anderson, an LA-based personal trainer who is 20 years younger to her. Tracy is 47, while Anderson is 27. The reality star took to social media in September 2021 to address the age difference and said that she thinks she can be a strong, sexy, and successful woman without all the stupid labels.

Tracy Tutor and Erik Anderson’s relationship explored ahead of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, Tracy Tutor has been dating her personal trainer since 2020, and the two are happier than ever.

While Anderson often makes an appearance on her social media accounts, it didn’t start out that way. Tutor first teased her relationship with the 27-year-old personal trainer during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June 2020.

She said:

"I’m happy. I’m seeing someone, and it’s going fabulously. He happens to be making my skin glow."

At the comment, Cohen asked her if she was dating a dermatologist, and the MDLLA star said “or my trainer.”

The couple first met through Tutor’s former cast member Fredrik Eklund, who referred the private trainer to Tutor. The two had been training together since February 2020. At the beginning of their relationship, the couple traveled to Mexico, where they both contracted COVID-19.

While on SiriusXM Radio, she said:

"It got pretty intense ... because we went to Mexico together, and we both had COVID, and we didn’t know it. When we got back, and everybody was in full lockdown, we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘well, let’s just stick together."

Erik Anderson debuted on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in season 13, and his presence made an impact on Tutor as well. While in a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she said that people would see a softer side of her.

Speaking of her boyfriend, she said:

"He's very supportive of me, and he's kept me really focused. I'm sort of a little more of an extrovert, and I like to be social, and I like to be out. And if you ask me to go to dinner, I'm definitely saying yes. I don't stay home a lot."

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star added that Anderson is supportive of her career and that it’s nice to have someone who isn’t affected by her work. Tutor called Anderson a positive influence in her life and said that one wouldn’t think it would happen with someone as young as him.

Tune in on December 8 to watch the season premiere of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes