Why did Fredrik Eklund leave Million Dollar Listing? Reason explored ahead of MDLLA season 14 premiere

MDLLA (Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles) is set to return for another season, however not every cast member will be making an appearance in season 14. Real estate broker Fredrik Eklund took to Instagram in January to announce his departure from the Bravo franchise after being a part of it for over a decade.

While in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the reality TV star explained that despite rumors, his departure had nothing to do with the other cast members. He said that there were some personal issues with regard to his family, kids, and traveling amongst other things that led to him making the decision.

He further stated:

"And then there are a lot of professional reasons. I have this incredible machinery, this big team, that has exploded just in the last couple of years. And it’s very exciting, and it’s pulling me in all sorts of directions. So yeah, it’s the decision I made."

Fredrik Eklund stated that shooting for MDLLA was time-consuming

The Swedish real estate broker has been a part of the franchise as well as the Bravo family for over a decade and it has been an amazing ride. However, Eklund recently announced that he will not be returning to the show.

Fredrik has lived his life on the show and fans have been a part of some of his biggest milestones, including his wedding with Derek Kaplan and the birth of their children. Fredrik was first a part of the New York series of the show but joined MDLLA in season 13 after moving to Los Angeles with his family.

Season 13 of the series ended with a clash between Fredrik and Josh Altman. The reality star’s relationship with Josh Flagg also changed during the spin-off, Million Dollar Listing Josh & Josh.

Flagg claimed that Eklund leaked information about his move to Douglas Elliman in December 2021 and that Altman supported his namesake.

While in a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Josh said:

"I’ll just respond to what you see on the show. I just thought it was a real, real, horrible thing to do, what he did to Flagg, and we’ll just leave it at that."

He further told the publication that the Fredrik people see on MDLLA is not the real Fredrik, which is why he hasn’t spoken to the co-star since the Bravo show wrapped up its previous season. He stated that Flagg and he are family and that eventually, one moves on.

He added:

"You cut certain people out of your life, and he has absolutely been cut."

Fredrik denied the claims by his fellow cast members and stated that his reasons for leaving the show were mostly personal and not due to the conflict between the duo. He said that he was grateful to the cast and that he wished them well. He added that shooting MDLLA was time-consuming and that he loved every minute of it, however, his life is “bigger” and he has many more projects in the pipeline.

He said:

"My life is bigger now, and there are so many new projects, and there are so many new businesses, and my kids, and the world feels more accessible to me, and that’s just the decision I made."

A lot more faces have decided to leave the franchise and as a result, MDLLA will now see Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, and Tracy Tutor returning for season 14. Others who left the show include James Harris and David Parnes.

The Bravo show is set to return to screens on Thursday, December 8, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes