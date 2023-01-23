How old is Vanessa Dinh? Meet the youngest suitress from The Bachelor season 27

The Bachelor is set to return to our screens this week and is set to bring forward a former suitor as the main cast member this season. Zach Shallcross will be wooed by 30 women, one of whom will be the recipient of the final rose.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Vannessa Dinh, the show’s youngest cast member, aged 23. Vanessa is a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who is ready to leave behind "the single life."

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on Monday. January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Vanessa Dinh ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

In season 27, the suitresses are aged between 23 and 30, the youngest being Vanessa Dinh, a recent graduate of Louisiana State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in digital communication and media in 2021.

During her time at the university, Vanessa worked as a sociology researcher for a year. This was followed by working as a file clerk for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys from April 2021 to August 2021.

She currently works as a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat Concept. The social media specialist hopes to become as successful as Kris Jenner one day. The cast member’s LinkedIn states:

"I am passionate about creating genuine connections, providing exceptional outputs through my work, and bringing a self-starter mindset to any situation I may encounter."

It continues:

"In March of 2021, I earned my Social and Behavioral Responsible Conduct of Research credentials through completing the web-based courses in research, ethics, and compliance for organizations and individual learners."

The Bachelor contestant is ready to meet the love of her life while on the show. The qualities she’s looking for include loyalty and charisma, and hopes to find that in Zach Shallcross. Her ABC bio states that she loves cherries and played a lot of freeze tag as a child. Her dream duet partner is Barry Gibb.

It further states:

"We love a girl that dreams big! And while she's passionate about her work, Vanessa's priority right now is finding her life partner. She considers herself a top-notch foodie, so hopefully, Zach is hungry for good food and a good time! Will this be the end of Vanessa's search for love? Fingers crossed!"

Spoilers of the upcoming season

Recently, a popular fan account, Reality Steve, posted spoilers about The Bachelor season 27 and revealed details about where the show will take the contestants, the change in format, and supposedly the order of the contestants' eliminations.

The account states that for the first time in 15 years, 10 women will be eliminated before the first rose ceremony. It is speculated that Vanessa will be one of the 10 women who will leave the dating show. Others include Cara Ammon, Holland Parsons, Lekha Ravi, Olivia Lewis, Olivia Miller, Becca Serrano, Sonia Sharma, and Viktoria Eichner.

RealitySteve @RealitySteve Zach walking on the beach today in the Bahamas doing one of those “walk on the sand looking pensive” shots. Tonight is rose ceremony #4 so he shouldn’t be on a date today. Zach walking on the beach today in the Bahamas doing one of those “walk on the sand looking pensive” shots. Tonight is rose ceremony #4 so he shouldn’t be on a date today. https://t.co/qzzpzbOBZP

According to Reality Steve, Greer Blitzer gets the first rose as she suggests that they do the Tortilla TikTok challenge together. The account further reveals that the cast will leave Los Angeles after three rose ceremonies, and will travel to several locations including the Bahamas, England, Estonia, and Hungary.

Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET to see what happens in the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

