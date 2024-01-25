How old is Whitney Sudler-Smith? Southern Charm star's whereabouts explored

Whitney Sudler-Smith is a reality TV star who has made several appearances on the hit television series Southern Charm. Southern Charm season 9, which has 16 episodes, came to an end after the last episode, titled Reunion Part 2, aired on January 18, 2024, on Bravo TV.

This reality show explores stories of the personal and professional lives of societies living in Charleston, California. Southern Charm season 9 cast members include Craig, Shep, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Leva Boneparte, Venita Aspen, Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes, Rod Razavi, and Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Currently, Whitney Sudler-Smith is 56 years old. Unlike other contestants, Whitney is not only a celebrity but also a director and executive producer of the show. His journey started in 2014 when the first episode of Southern Charm was aired. Since then, he has impressed viewers with his multi-tasking abilities and multiple talents. As of 2024, his net worth is $12 million, according to Celebrity Networth.

Exploring Southern Charm star Whitney Sudler-Smith's life

Here's everything you need to know about the 56-year-old Southern Charm star, Whitney Sudler Smith:

He is the creator of Southern Charm

In 2014, Whitney Sudler-Smith created the reality television series Southern Charm. After three years, he produced spinoffs for the Bravo TV show, featuring Southern Charm Savannah and Southern Charm New Orleans.

In 2018, in an interview with Bravo TV, he shared his experience so far as both an executive producer and a cast member of the show. He said:

"It was kind of a weird pipe dream and it's kind of ballooned into this monster. But I think we're all pleased. It's a really great show."

He is a classically trained guitarist

According to his bio on Bravo TV's official website, he is a "classically trained guitarist" and likes to "read, play guitar, and play tennis" in his free time. Whitney Sudler-Smith's bio on Instagram also states his love for music, more specifically playing the guitar. He wrote:

"I write, make movies and TV shows, and can shred Metal on guitar. I also have five dogs."

Whitney further shared that he used to be part of a rock band and spent most of his early twenties and teenage learning how to play guitar professionally. Though, his passion has turned into a hobby now. According to The Daily Dish (Bravo TV), Whitney said:

"I've been playing in rock bands throughout my whole life, and I can shred heavy metal guitar, and I used to be in bands. And I had long hair and played in a lot of heavy metal bands. I play guitar every day. I'll say it's my hobby now, but I'm addicted to guitar, and I play at least an hour a day. And I'm classically trained."

He is a filmmaker

For the past 17 years, Whitney Sudler-Smith has been working hard toward establishing an empire. His journey in television and creative arts has inspired many. He has written and directed brilliant screenplays and films including Going for Baroque and Afternoon Delight.

Apart from directing Bubba and Ike, his other successful projects include Ultrasuede: In Search of Halston and Torture TV. Whitney Sudler-Smith shared his thoughts on being a writer, producer, and director in the filmmaking industry. He said:

“I pursued screenwriting in the '90s to various degrees of success. You have your ups and downs in any kind of career but especially in a film career. In the past 10, 12 years, it kind of picked back up."

Fans are impressed by what Whitney Sudler-Smith has achieved in such a short time. To see more of his journey, stream Southern Charm season 9 episodes on Bravo TV or Peacock TV.

