How old is YK Osiris? Rapper allegedly set to welcome child with former 'Love and Hip Hop' star Stassia

Rumors involving Natassia Thomas, aka Stassia of Love and Hip Hop fame, and YK Osiris are circulating on the internet. They are allegedly ready to welcome their first baby together, but neither of them has officially confirmed the news.

It all started when Natassia Thomas, a renowned social media personality, posted a picture on her Instagram where she showed off her baby bump. The post was flooded with comments. While many congratulated her, others questioned the identity of the child’s father.

A source revealed to The Shade Room that the father of Stassia's baby is YK Osiris. However, in the absence of any confirmation, it is best to take that information with a grain of salt.

About YK Osiris: Age, career, and more

Born on September 7, 1998, YK Osiris is 23 years old. YK Osiris released his first song, Fake Love, in 2017 and launched a YouTube channel under his name the same year. His next release I’m Next was well-received by fans, and he followed it up with a third single, Valentine. He was soon approached by many record labels because of the success he enjoyed.

YK Osiris teamed up with record label Def Jam for his next song, Timing, which was released in 2018. He also dropped an audio version of his song Run It Up.

Osiris is active on Instagram with around 1.2 million followers, and operates a website where his songs are available to download and stream.

Osiris was unfortunately shot while returning from an event once. The incident took place in the eastbound lane of the highway near the Jefferson Avenue exit. The shooters came in a gray sedan. However, no one was arrested.

Following the incident, Osiris posted a picture of the van with bullet marks parked outside the emergency room entrance of Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri. The post was later deleted.

About Natassia Thomas

Born on September 5, 1983, Natassia Thomas is an Instagram and Vine star. She is currently active on Instagram with around 210,000 followers. She was active on Twitter before 2009, and began using Vine in 2013. She is a resident of North Hollywood, California, and has frequently collaborated with Liane V.

Thomas gained recognition when she appeared in the Hollywood franchise Love and Hip Hop and spoke about her love triangle with Marcus Black and Brooke Valentine. Although Thomas and Marcus seemed happy together, the former developed some doubts about their relationship when she told Marcus that she might be pregnant and he gave a dull response.

Valentine and Thomas had a lengthy argument over Marcus. Moreover, Valentine later invited Thomas to her home and tried to end her relationship with Marcus.

Brooke and Marcus are now happily together, and they are parents to a daughter, Chi.

Fans will have to wait to find out whether Stassia and Osiris are indeed having a baby together.

