How old is Zach Nichols? The Challenge star's whereabouts explored

Zach Nichols is a fan-favorite player who competed on MTV’s The Challenge. With nearly a decade of career in reality TV, viewers have witnessed both his fiery and soft antics on their screens. Zach originally starred in The Real World: San Diego, released in 2011, before moving on to compete for cash prizes in the various seasons of the franchise.

He featured in Rivals, Battle of the Exes II, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds, to name a few. The reality star became the champion of Battle of the Seasons, released in 2012, and following suit, emerged as a finalist on Free Agents, Vendettas, and War of the Worlds 2.

Born on August 4, 1987, Zach is 36 and hails from Brighton, Michigan, in the United States of America.

What is The Challenge star Zach Nichols up to?

The reality TV star has started a podcast

With a successful career on TV, Zach continues to make recurring appearances on The Challenge from season to season. Additionally, in August 2023, he launched The Zach Nichols Podcast, where the alum invites and interviews well-known celebrities from the realm of The Challenge.

The latest episode of the podcast marked the arrival of Kyland Young from Battle For a New Champion, where he addressed his elimination from the show. Kyland Young spoke at length about how each contestant of the franchise is “trauma bonded,” as they live with each other for weeks while completing challenging tasks.

Who is Zach Nichols married to?

Zach Nichols is married to Jenna Compono. The couple, who are also The Real World alums, met during the filming of MTV’s Battle of the Exes II in 2014. Viewers of the show know that the pair had a rocky relationship, with Zach’s infidelity brought to the fore during one of the episodes.

However, after a brief split, the couple got back together, with Zach proposing to her at New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in December 2019. The engaged couple shared that they were expecting their first child together in February 2021.

They tied the knot in a private mini-ceremony a month later in Michigan, after having to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, they did host a bigger ceremony and reception to celebrate with their friends and extended family in April 2022.

While sharing their first wedding photos, Zach stated:

“We decided to have a mini personal wedding with just our immediate family in MI. Our big one will be on April 2nd 2022 in NY!”

In September 2021, the couple announced the birth of their first son, Anthony Joseph Nichols:

“We would love to introduce our baby boy Anthony Joseph Nichols, born on September 2nd 2021 at 8:52 PM. He weighed 8 pounds 14 oz and was 21.5 inches.”

The Challenge alums welcomed their second baby, daughter Liliana Marie in December 2022. Jenna revealed that the child weighed in at 7 lbs. and 4 oz. and was born at 20.28 inches.

Photos in her Instagram post included Liliana in a red onesie with a big red bow on her head alongside one picture of the couple posing in the hospital with the newest member of their family.

In August 2023, the couple announced they were expecting their third baby together. Sharing a joint Instagram post, the announcement saw a photo of their two kids next to the sonogram image of their soon-to-be-born child, who is due in February 2024.

Those interested can watch new episodes of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT.

