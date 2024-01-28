Where are Jenna and Zach from The Challenge now? Relationship updates

The Challenge reality stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are still together, much to fans' surprise. After dating for five years, the couple got engaged in March 2019. Even though their wedding was postponed in 2020, the couple decided to have an intimate ceremony. On April 2, 2022, the fan-favorite duo married amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, Jenna and Zack got their happy ending despite their relationship hurdles and are now parents to two children. They are active on their Instagram, updating their fans with details of their personal lives.

On 10 August 2023, The Challenge stars revealed that they will become parents for the third time. They are expecting a baby girl in February 2024.

The Challenge: Compono and Nichols are expecting their third child

The couple made a joint Instagram post in which they shared the pictures of their two babies, their daughter Liliana Marie and their son Anthony Joseph, and a sonogram image of their third baby next to them, with a caption:

"Baby number 3 coming in February! 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼."

Jenna keeps posting updates related to her pregnancy via on official Instagram account @jennacompono. As of January 2024, she was seen wearing black and showing off her baby bump in a picture posted to her Instagram handle.

She disclosed to her fans that in less than 30 days she would be delivering her third baby, also that her daughter Liliana and the upcoming baby would be 14 months apart. The caption said:

"Almost down until the 30-day mark until I’m due😅 I’m so ready.. Liliana and Baby C will be 14 months apart."

Jenna Compono consistently posts pictures and videos of her children. The Challenge alumnus has previously shared what motherhood has been like for her.

On June 12, 2022, Jenna told E! News that she was excited to have a mini her. This was back when Jenna and her husband Zack announced the arrival of their second baby Liliana. In an Instagram post dating back to December 31, the couple mentioned that Liliana weighed in at 7 lbs. and 4 oz. and was born at 20.28 inches.

Compono expressed her overjoyed sentiments in the same interview, mentioning:

"I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits, I am also excited to have a mini-me and as she gets older, we can do girl things."

When Zack was asked about how he feels about becoming a father in a June 12, 2022 interview with E! News, that he was "ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed" after learning about his wife's second pregnancy. He said:

"I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It's like having a built-in best friend. The only bad part is that it happened on the first try again, I was trying to get a little more action."

The Challenge stars Jenna and Zack's relationship timeline

Jenna and Zack met back in 2014 when they joined MTV’s The Challenge: Battle Of The Exes ll season 26 as individual contestants. In that season, Jenna was seen competing with Jay Mitchell as Zack was on Jonna Mannion's team.

They started dating right after Jenna became a part of The Challenge: Rivals 3. During this time, Zack ignored her, leading to tensions arising in their relationship. Later, it was revealed at the reunion that the two had broken up after Zack cheated.

Their on-and-off messy relationship continued for a while as the two reconnected in 2017 on The Challenge: Invasion of Champions. In 2019, however, Zack and Jenna decided officially to get back together after meeting once again on The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars. At the end of the same year, the two got engaged and since then have been inseparable.

To stay updated with The Challenge stars Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono's life follow their Instagram accounts @jennacompono and @zacknichols15.

