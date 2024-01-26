The Challenge season 39 episode 15: Recap and more details explored

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. After Asaf's removal, the cast entered Conquest, signaling the end of their chaotic journey.

As the cast returned to the house, Jay Starret got into an argument with Kyland and Nurys about Asaf Goren's elimination. He told Kyland that it was disrespectful of him to laugh when the season 39 contestant was getting eliminated. Jay passionately told him that Gore was there to play for his wife and child.

The next morning, he and Michelle spoke to Nurys about the stalemate that landed Asaf in elimination. Jay blamed Nurys and Olivia for not being able to choose between their number "3 or 4."

Nurys tried to explain that her decision wasn't personal but the conversation quickly turned into an argument. After Nurys angrily left the conversation, Michelle and Jay also got into an argument. Jay insinuated that he had been taking care of the two female cast members throughout the season.

"Oh, you've taken care of me? Motherf*cker, why the f*ck do you have so many friends in this game? Because of me, too." Michelle clapped back

The Challenge season 39 episode 15 saw two cast members get eliminated

The Challenge season 39 episode 15 marked the beginning of Conquest. This meant that the mercenaries would no longer make an appearance and the contestants would once again battle each other in the elimination arena.

The host also brought back the iconic Purge during the daily challenges. The purge guaranteed the elimination of more than one contestant in an episode, as whoever was the last contestant to finish the daily challenge, would automatically be eliminated.

The daily challenge in The Challenge season 39's latest episode was the Dark Tide. This was to be carried out in rounds and stages. Five contestants went head to head at a time and were strapped to a speedboat. The speedboat dropped them in the water and from there, the contestants had to swim to the paddleboats.

The Battle for a New Champion cast members had to collect three rings and row back to shore. They had to successfully toss one ring onto a poll to mark the end of the task. The first person to finish the task was safe while the person to perform the worst, was purged. Ravyn Rochelle was eliminated from the daily challenge.

Back at the house, T.J. Lavin visited the contestants to get deliberations started. The winner of the daily challenge Ed was safe from elimination and he could save one cast member. The process continued until three contestants remained, who then competed in a "private conquest elimination."

Kyland, Horacio, and Zara went into elimination, which was a race, that consisted of three obstacle courses, with puzzles as checkpoints. The Challenge season 39 cast members had to solve each puzzle to acquire a flag.

"Grab the flag, run it back, place it in your rack," T.J. explained.

They had to solve three puzzles and could choose the order that they wanted to opt for. While all three performed quite well, Zara Zoffany was eliminated from The Challenge season 39 episode 15.

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.

