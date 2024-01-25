Where to watch The Challenge season 39 episode 15? Streaming platforms explored

The Challenge season 39 episode 15 aired on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 8 PM ET on MTV. In the latest episode, the stakes are raised even higher as the quest for a new champion hangs in the balance.

Titled Welcome to Conquest, in episode 15, the players advanced into a new phase of the game, and the intensity of the gameplay increased. Fans of The Challenge can watch the latest episode by tuning in to MTV. For those who do not have access to cable television, several direct TV platforms, such as Philo, FuboTV, and Sling, offer the latest episodes for streaming.

The Challenge season 39: Streaming platforms explored

The thirty-ninth installment in The Challenge franchise is titled Battle for a New Champion. In this season, 24 participants who had never triumphed in the show before squared off for their first-ever title.

Season 39 premiered a new episode this week, on Wednesday. During the episode, a cast member was sent home by a mercenary. One can tune into MTV to watch the episode. However, other streaming options are available as well. Fans of the show can watch the episode on Philo, which comes with a free trial following which users have to pay $25 a month in subscription chargers.

The episode is available on FuboTV as well which has a monthly subscription charge of $74.99. In addition, it is also available on Sling in exchange for a Blue subscription package that will cost $20 initially for the first month and $40 after that.

Along the way, the competitors will unexpectedly eliminate multiple The Challenge champions during their ordeals.

What happened in The Challenge season 39 episode 15?

The cast members faced off against one another in episode 15 of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion to determine their place in the game. The final MTV Legend to participate on the show was C.T. Tamburello, who made his season 39 debut last week as a mercenary.

As a result of his successful elimination of Asaf Goren, the season 39 winner is supposed to win $356,000 instead of the $10,000 prize fund.

The host, T.J. Lavin, revealed that there will be another update to the game during the latest episode. He informed the ensemble that they had survived the chaos and order, and consequently, the hour of conquering had now dawned upon them.

Horacio, a contestant from The Challenge season 39, stated that although some people could experience pressure when working on particular tasks, he wasn't one of them. In addition, Colleen expressed that she had grown tired of the group challenges.

Titled Dark Tide, the competition for episode 15 consisted of three rounds, as described by the host. T.J. clarified that five competitors would be strapped onto a speedboat for the first round. They would then be dropped off close to a track with three checkpoints once the boat leaves the bay.

The competitors from season 39 were required to paddleboat and return to the coast while completing the checkpoints and gathering colored rings. They had to toss the rings onto a pole once they got to shore. The contestant who threw the ring first would emerge victorious and would not face elimination.

Unable to paddleboard, Ravyn Rochelle became the first woman to be purged, as per Cheatsheet. The season's first two-on-one elimination matchup was against Zara Zoffany. Zara, too, was eventually defeated after being pitted against Kyland and Horacio.

After being eliminated from the show in episode 15, Ravyn Rochelle opened up about her defeat on the social media platform X. She reported that she had only two rings when she emerged from the water.

The Challenge season 39 airs new episodes every Wednesday on MTV at 8 PM ET.

