How to participate in Air Jordan 5 Bel Air raffle? Details explored

Nike's limited edition of Air Jordan's "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was a huge success, and it helped cement the sneaker's status as an iconic shoe. Today, these sneakers are highly coveted by collectors and fans of the show, and they remain an important part of sneaker culture history.

In 2018, Nike released a limited-edition "Grape" Air Jordan 5 in honor of Will Smith's 50th birthday. It took over three decades for the laceless model to return, but now, in honor of the season 2 premiere of Bel-Air, they are back.

The "Black/Metallic" sneakers will be available for sneakerheads on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. However, it is a super-limited edition of the sneaker model (3 pairs only), and to book from some of the few pairs, keep a tab on the NTWRK app.

Jordan Brand collaborated with Peacock to design three pairs of the Bel-Air in Black/Metallic Silver to commemorate the second season of the rebooted version of the show Bel-Air.

It clearly references the original release, which had a Black nubuck upper, shark teeth patterned in Metallic Silver on the midsole, and Red Jumpman emblems on the luminous tongues. The sneakers will have a transparent white outsole and a "Nike Air" logo embroidered on the back of the heel.

In the 1990s, Nike collaborated with the hit TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to release a limited edition of the sneakers. The show's star, Will Smith, was often seen wearing the sneakers on the show, which helped to increase their popularity.

The first sneaker of this model to be featured on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was the Air Jordan V, released in 1990. Will Smith wore a pair of shoes in the episode "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" when he played basketball with his friends. The shoes featured a distinctive design with a transparent sole and a reflective tongue.

In 1991, Nike released the Air Jordan VI in a colorway inspired by the show's signature colors of black and yellow. The "Fresh Prince" shoes featured a patterned lining and a unique lace lock with a "Fresh Prince" logo.

Nike continued collaborating with the show, releasing more models in colors inspired by the show's aesthetics. The Air Jordan V and Air Jordan VI models were re-released in 2013 and 2017 as part of a "Fresh Prince" pack.

These sneakers featured a distinctive design with a combination of black, purple, and neon green colors and a graphic print on the insole inspired by the show's iconic intro sequence.

Due to their limited release and popularity, the Bel-Air sneakers quickly sold out and became highly sought after on the resale market. The sneakers have since become a rare and valuable collector's item, with prices ranging from several hundred to thousands of dollars depending on the condition and size.

Bel-Air sneakers remain a highly coveted and iconic shoe among sneaker enthusiasts and fans of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Keep an eye on the NTWRK app to grab a pair of Air Jordan 5 Bel Air among three limited pairs.

