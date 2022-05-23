How does a pillar differ from a column? The Building Roots team renovates an old desert style home with 50 columns

Tonight's episode of Building Roots was close to home as Ben and Cristi Dozier's clients were Ben's older sister and brother-in-law. The couple drastically changed the outlook of an old high-desert style home, which had a picket fence and 50 columns.

Both pillars and columns are structural support systems for any house. While the pillar is an upright structure that provides support to the architectural framing of the house, the column is built on the foundation, helping to reduce the compression of the overall house. The column is usually constructed using stone or wood, while the pillar can be made out of stone, metal, or wood.

Cristi removed the 50 semi-columns that were in the yard of the house, and Ben used two old wooden columns to decorate the storage area in the home, giving support to the shelves.

Building Roots features Colorado couple Ben and Cristi Dozier as they renovate and redecorate their clients' homes without altering the essence of the buildings.

What happened on Building Roots tonight?

Tonight on Building Roots, Ben Dozier's elder sister, Sarah Johnson, asked him to transform a house she recently purchased that had a 120-year-old barn.

The home was 3400 square feet but had many half walls in the middle, making it appear congested. The house also had three bedrooms and picket fences that blocked the view of the scenery.

Sarah and her husband wanted to renovate the home so that it could act as a family gathering space for 22 people. They also asked Ben and Cristi to build a big entertainment space in the house for the same and completely revamp the deck.

The episode description reads:

"Ben's sister and her husband are putting down roots with a historic ranch property close to their family in Colorado. Ben and Cristi combine high desert style with the house's original character to create a mountain home where everyone can gather."

The Building Roots couple were asked to finish the project in 6-8 weeks and stay within a budget of $130,000.

Ben decided to remove the picket fence and build an open yard to give the home a spacious look. The couple also designed an entertainment lounge with leather chairs.

Ben decided to use a 16-foot-long kitchen island painted greyish brown with a steel hood over it to give the house a rustic look. He also decided to put a garden boulder near the kitchen cabinet to have the interior of the house blend in with its surroundings.

The couple decorated the outdoor patio with chairs and a new firepit, giving the home a modern rustic aesthetic. They gave the deck another entry point through the yard by installing new stair stringers. The home was also decorated with long white plank tiles and a new painting near the staircase.

Building Roots airs every Sunday on HGTV at 9:00 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on HGTV GO on the same day as the TV premiere.

