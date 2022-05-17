"We found the natural talent for re-envisioning existing spaces": Ben and Cristi Dozier share their inspiration for starting Building Roots

HGTV's Building Roots, which recently premiered, has become a hit among viewers for their boundary-pushing home renovations. With close to 20 years of experience in the industry, husband-and-wife duo Ben Dozier and Cristi Dozier bring to life the ultimate dream homes for their clients.

The couple started their design business as a landscape company in 2004 when their daughter was just nine-months-old. Juggling home and work, Ben and Cristi worked side by side to build their business where it is now. The Building Roots stars' home renovations are personalized and one-of-a-kind to suit their clients individual lifestyle.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ben and Cristi opened up about what inspired them to take up design, their favorite kind of projects to work on, and more. Speaking about their inspiration for choosing this career path, they said,

"We found the natural talent for re-envisioning existing spaces, for family, residential, primarily, and just something we've kind of self-taught from different life experiences for the last 20 years."

Ben and Cristi talk about their inspiration to take up design and what they love most about their projects

Opening up about what inspired them to take up design and architecture, Ben said that it was like a natural talent they fell upon. The couple also shared that it was something they had taught themselves from different life experiences. They added,

"So we don't have any education in architecture or anything. We found the natural talent for re-envisioning existing spaces, for family, residential, primarily, and just something we've kind of self-taught from different life experiences for the last 20 years. We've just built on our talents, one project after the other."

Talking about what they love about their projects, Ben shared that the inspiration they get from the place, the surroundings and the landscapes is something he loves about the projects. He added that designing is always fun, but what they enjoy the most is the conversations that turn into relationships.

Continuing, he said that a project is kind of a vehicle that allows for some great relationships with the clients. The Building Roots star shared that they have had great relationships with some clients for over ten to fifteen years.

Further speaking about the clients the couple worked with on camera, he said,

"The ones that we did this last year with HGTV have been equally as special, and that's definitely been our most fun aspect of each of these projects."

Building Roots stars shared one of the favorite projects they worked on was a 100 year old barn

After working on some really neat projects, Ben Dozier shared that one of his favorite projects was a 100 year old barn in the middle of nowhere. Located in the Blanco Basin Valley, they were amazed to see the history of the barn. The way it was used, its wear and tear and all the different ways the barn had been reused.

Talking about the project, he said,

"We got to come in and the client kind of wanted to re-envision the space and step it up a little bit. And so we kind of got to make it look like a lounge or something. And so that was really fun."

Another favorite project of the couple was one they did in Borne Lake. It was a ranch that had been in Southern Colorado for a long time. Ben shared that the ranch had a lot of history. He added that they took the original cabins that date back to 1889 and restored them.

Continuing, he said,

"We get to do a lot of regular homes for families, which is really neat. But some off the grid, remote historic restoration just kind of seemed to have a lot of heart and soul to them. And it was really fun to work on those."

Building Roots will return next week for an all-new eye-catching episode.

Building Roots airs every Sunday night at 9/8c only on HGTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

