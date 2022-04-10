What time will Building Roots air? Release date, plot, and more about HGTV’s unscripted show

Building Roots is set to be HGTV’s latest home-renovation series. Premiering on April 10 at 9/8c, the channel will have yet another home-renovation couple, Ben and Cristi Dozier, as the show’s host.

The Colorado couple has been highly invested in designing, renovating, and building homes since 2004. Since they have their own company, Root Design Company, the couple is proud that they have never repeated their designs. Moreover, they believe in inducing the individuality of their clients in their work.

Building Roots will join HGTV as one of its latest shows for April 2022. The show will feature the professional work of the couple along with their personal lives. Moreover, they will be helping families in Colorado build their dream houses.

The press release of the show reads:

"Beautiful and innovative home renos inspired by stunning natural surroundings get a spotlight in the new HGTV series, Building Roots. Starring husband and wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier, the series features the couple as they build, design and renovate properties in their dreamy hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. During the series, Ben and Cristi produce one-of-a-kind, highly personalized work that always exceeds their clients’ expectations."

What to expect from the premiere episode of Building Roots?

As the Building Roots couple originally belonged to Texas, in the premiere episode they will get back to their roots. A couple from Texas will appear as the first clients on the show for Ben and Cristi. They bought a family home in Colorado along the Rio Blanco River and surrounding national forests. The client couple desired the home-renovation duo to enhance the look of the beautiful house.

To deliver what they are known for, Ben and Cristi will be going out of their way to help their clients and provide the kind of house they desire. Cristi will also be doing something unexpected to impress the clients in the show’s upcoming episode. She will be turning a drab basecamp for a local horse riding outfitter into a magical glamming destination for adventure seekers.

The home-renovation couple previously lived in their hometown of Austin, Texas, when they first started their company in 2004. However, eventually, they moved to Pagosa Springs for a beautiful environment.

That year, the couple had a nine-month-old baby, and now they have four children in total. As a family, they love to live in the small town as it gives them more scope to connect with each other in terms of skiing, taking a walk, or enjoying a campfire.

Viewers can watch the show on HGTV on April 10, at 9/8c.

Edited by Sabika