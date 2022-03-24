How is Rebekah Neumann related to Gwyneth Paltrow? Relationship explored amid WeCrashed revelation 

WeCrashed, a new show based on the lives of Rebekah Neumann and Adam Neumann, debuted Apple TV+ on March 18. A conversation between the two, in the first 20 minutes of the pilot episode, has sparked an interest in Rebekah's relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow.

While talking to Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto), Rebekah (played by Anne Hathaway), said:

“I’m a serious vegan—I write a column for my cousin Gwyneth’s wellness blog."

Adam Neumann said:

“Gwyneth…as in Paltrow?”

To this, Rebekah defensively replied:

“She’s just a person, okay?”

Paltrow does not appear as a character or as herself in the Apple TV+ series about the rise and fall of WeWork.

How are Rebekah Neumann and Gwyneth Paltrow related to each other?

Bob, Rebekah Neumann's dad, is the brother of Bruce, Gwyneth's dad, which makes them first cousins. Even though Gwyneth never appears in WeCrashed, she shared an amicable relationship with Rebekah.

However, the show does make references to Gwyneth's influence; Rebekah is routinely asked by co-workers and acquaintances, "Is Gwyneth here?" in the early episodes. She also reveals to Adam that she wrote a column for Goop.

Gwyneth even promoted one of Rebekah's major projects, WeGrow, a private school for young children designed to promote mindfulness with yoga and revolutionize education by combining lessons with activities.

In 2018, Gwyneth and her cousin did a short Q&A clip about the benefits of schooling. It was posted on Goop's blog, but was later removed.

Who is Rebekah Neumann?

Rebekah Neumann is an American business who worked as the chief brand and impact officer at WeWork until 2019 and also headed the company's educational program WeGrow.

Before she became a part of her husband's company, Rebekah worked as an actress, a producer, a yoga instructor, and a trader. After graduating from Cornell University, she joined Salomon Smith Barney's Sales and Trading Program. She double majored in both business and Buddhism.

As a native of Great Neck, Long Island, and a resident of Bedford, New York, Rebekah counts A-list celebs such as Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow among her family members.

Rebekah and Adam Neumann (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The relationship between Rebekah Neumann and Adam Neumann began in the 2000s. After getting married in October 2008, they welcomed their first daughter, Elle, in 2011.

Prior to joining Adam on the journey to revolutionize various aspects of modern life with ambitious ventures such as WeWork, Rebekah Neumann worked as an actress, producer, and writer on films such as Aunt Louisa and Awake, as well as feature films such as Nomads.

WeCrashed premiered on Apple TV+ on March 18, 2022.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia